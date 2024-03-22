I haven't faced such a threat since World War II

After nearly three years of having a front-row seat to China's burgeoning military capabilities, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command issued a final warning to lawmakers about the country's growing geopolitical goals.

What we all need to understand is that we have not faced a threat like this since World War II. Navy Admiral John C. Aquilino told the Senate Armed Services Committee March 21. Their actions become much more bellicose, their rhetoric is clearer. They have now explained that the feature located at Second Thomas Shoal is sovereign territory of the People's Republic of China.

The Second Thomas Bank in the South China Sea has long been the subject of territorial disputes between China, the Philippines and Taiwan.

In his written testimony, Aquilino warned that Beijing was continuing its aggressive military buildup, modernization and coercive operations in the gray zone, with all indications pointing to President Xi Jinping's directive to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

Aquilino's appearances before Congress this week for a series of hearings on his posture will be his last as commander in chief of the Indo-Pacific region; Admiral Samuel Paparo was confirmed three weeks ago as the new commander of INDOPACOM.

Earlier this month, China announced a 7.2 percent increase in its defense budget to 1.6 trillion yuan ($222 billion), continuing a steady annual rise since 2020 and making this country the second country that spends the most on defense after the United States. Still, Aquilino echoes other analysts and experts who suggest that China's actual defense spending is likely much higher.

They increased their defense budget by 7.2 percent this year, that's three years in a row that they've increased it and I'm not sure that's a very transparent number, Aquilino said. My assessment is that they actually spend more on defense than they claim.

In its annual reports on Chinese military power, the Pentagon noted that China now has the world's largest navy, with more than 370 ships and submarines. And although experts have noted that this assessment neglects the fact that US naval tonnage exceeds that of China by a 2-to-1 ratio due to the larger size of U.S. ships, Aquilino said he is focused on modernization and current production.

The issue is what comes off the assembly line, and that's important, Aquilino said. Ten more ships, high-end warships just this year, cruisers, destroyers. Full rate production of J-20s and increase in missile and satellite systems. For me, it's the metric.

The People's Liberation Army Air Force is modernizing the Chengdu J-20, China's answer to the Lockheed Martin F-22 and the country's first fifth-generation stealth fighters. In February, the Chinese military released a photo showing a fleet of at least six fighters in a elephant walk display.

Aquilino added that the PLA will soon be the world's largest air force, despite the latest Pentagon assessment reporting that the country has far fewer combat aircraft than the US Air Force. INDOPACOM did not immediately respond to Air & Space Forces magazine's request to clarify whether Aquilino was using the number of troops, aircraft or budget for his comparison.

Increasingly alarming are China's actions in and over the South China Sea, highlighted earlier this month when the Philippines accused China's coast guard of using water cannons and obstructing a Philippine resupply mission to the region, calling it ” “the most serious incident to date.” Aquilino highlighted the country's “bullying behavior” stretching from India to Malaysia and Vietnam, and stressed that the United States would respond in accordance with the defense treaty agreement.

Burning our Filipino allies, ramming their ships and preventing their ability to resupply their sailors on the Sierra Madre, as well as restricting their ability to use resources within their exclusive economic zone are all contrary to international law, Aquilino said. We continue to articulate this Article Five of the Mutual Defense Treaty would apply if the Philippines, as allies, were to be attacked.

The United States continues to conduct military exercises with the Philippines, including their largest annual exercise Balikatan. In November, the two countries conducted aerial exercises over the disputed South China Sea region with U.S. F-15 Eagles and Philippine Air Force FA-50s.

More and more countries are responding to China's aggressive behavior and seeking to protect their interests in the region.

If we see it from the UK and EU countries, more of them are going to deploy to the Pacific, Aquilino said. The centrality of [Association of Southeast Asian Nations] is important for the region, and it's not that they don't see it. It is a concern to speak out and risk PRC tracking, economic coercion, and other behaviors that will negatively impact their nation.