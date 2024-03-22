Imran Khan expresses reservations over deteriorating relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan





Criticizing the “bad” foreign policy of the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, new Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has expressed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's reservations over the deterioration of relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Geo reported. News reported. Gohar Ali Khan has expressed displeasure over deteriorating ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan due to security challenges on Pakistan's northwest borders. Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail after meeting Imran Khan, Gohar pointed out that the situation faced by Pakistan regarding Afghanistan never emerged during PTI's tenure in government, Geo News reported. Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been strained due to increased terrorist attacks in Pakistan, which the country says were launched from Afghan soil. Earlier this week, Pakistani authorities said their forces had carried out intelligence-based operations (IBO) in Afghanistan's border areas, targeting terrorists involved in attacks using Afghan soil, particularly the attack against a security checkpoint in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, on March 16. In its statement after the IBO, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said that Islamabad has over the past two years expressed serious concerns to the Taliban over the presence of terrorist groups, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). , in Afghanistan, according to the Geo News report. He said that these terrorists pose a serious threat to the security of Pakistan and have been constantly using Afghan soil to carry out terrorist attacks in Pakistan. In response to Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan on Monday, Taliban forces targeted Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line with heavy weapons, the Afghanistan-based Khaama Press newspaper reported, citing the defense ministry led by the Taliban. In a press release, the Taliban-led Defense Ministry said: “In response to this aggression, Taliban border forces targeted Pakistani military centers along the border with heavy weapons. manufactured. ” He added that “Afghan defense and security forces are ready to respond to any aggression.” actions and will defend their territorial integrity in all circumstances. » Armed clashes broke out between Taliban forces and Pakistani border guards along the Durand Line, Khaama Press reported citing sources. According to local sources, the clashes began at 7 a.m. Monday (local time). Residents of Dand Patan had evacuated their homes after rocket fire from Pakistan. The clashes broke out between the Taliban and Pakistani armed forces after the Pakistani Air Force carried out airstrikes in the Afghan provinces of Khost and Paktika. According to the Taliban-led Defense Ministry, Pakistani warplanes “once again entered Afghan territory in a provocative action…and bombed civilian houses in the Bermel district of the province of Paktika and Sepera district of Khost province,” Khaama Press reported. At least eight people, including women and children, were killed in Pakistan's airstrikes on Khost and Paktia provinces on Monday, TOLO News reported. The Taliban said such airstrikes were a blatant violation of Afghan territory.

