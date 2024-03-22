Senior Turkish official indicates possible joint military center with Iraqi government to counter Kurdish insurgency





A Turkish defense official revealed Thursday that during bilateral negotiations held last week, the Iraqi government expressed interest in participating in a joint operations center to combat the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Baghdad's full commitment to a joint campaign against the PKK would constitute a major political victory for Ankara, which, under President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, has made pacifying the Kurdish faction a key military objective. Iraq also views the PKK as a threat to itself. They welcomed our offer to create a joint operations center and cooperate in the fight against terrorism, the defense official explained. In recent months, Turkey has launched dozens of airstrikes and small-scale ground attacks against PKK forces in Iraq and Syria, and Erdoan apparently hopes to integrate the plan into a larger strategic document he will sign next month. Operating largely in the largely mountainous border region linking the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, northeast Syria and southern Turkey, the PKK has waged an insurgency for 40 years in the name of creating a Independent Kurdish state through armed resistance. Fighting between the PKK and the Turkish state once took place largely within Turkey itself, but has moved south in recent years. In the chaos of the Syrian civil war, Turkey launched major cross-border counter-insurgency operations against PKK remnants in Syria and still controls territory along the two countries' shared border. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union, although both have close ties to other Kurdish groups, which at times strains their respective relations with Ankara. The United States works closely with the Kurdish government's standing army, the Peshmerga, and the Kurdish-majority Syrian Democratic Forces in counterterrorism operations against the Islamic State.

