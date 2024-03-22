'Imran's presence' in Punjab Assembly sparks drama – Pakistan





LAHORE: Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan distinguished himself with his presence in the Punjab Assembly on Thursday as a portrait of the ex-prime minister, placed on the opposition leader's seat, was sparked chaotic scenes in the house, prompting a post-presidency walkout by Treasury members. refused to take action.

As the budget session resumed on Thursday after a two-day break under the chairmanship of Vice President Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar, PML-N lawmakers Malik Waheed and Bilal Yameen protested after noticing Mr Khan's portrait on the seat of opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachhar.

On a point of order, they requested that the president remove the portrait of a person who has been convicted in court and is still behind bars. They claimed that bringing a convict's photo into the house was against the rules of the assembly.

However, the president urged protesters to participate in the general debate on the budget, instead of raising points of order. But the two PML-N members continued their protest, disrupting proceedings, then withdrew when the vice president failed to rule against the portrait.

They were followed by other Treasury members, as a sloganeering match broke out between the PML-N and PTI lawmakers, who are now part of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

It is interesting to note that this was probably one of the first times in parliamentary history that members of a parliamentary party, in this case the SIC, raised slogans in the House for a non-parliamentary party, namely the PTI.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachhar criticized the boycott of MPAs, saying they lacked tolerance and insisted that the issue of portrait of a political figure did not deserve a decision from the presidency.

He said that those who opposed a portrait of the PTI leader had printed the image of their leader (Nawaz Sharif) on the Ramazan Package baskets and were sending the same leader back to London, because his party would have rejected him .

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman urged the MPs who had left the house to come back and participate in the budget debate. The vice president ordered Food Minister Bilal Yasin to take the protesters home.

However, failing to maintain order in the room, the President adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes to calm the situation.

Procedure

When proceedings finally resumed after the break, Opposition Leader Bhachhar opened the general debate on the budget.

Criticizing the financial plan, he said unlike the population rate, no specific amount had been allocated for minorities and a meager allocation was also likely to be spent at the discretion of the chief minister.

He suggested reinstating health cards and supporting the initiative to allocate funds to facilities like day centers. He said women in the formal sector enjoy some facilities but those in the informal sector are denied all facilities.

Mr. Bhachhar demanded that 15 percent of the overall development budget be allocated to the youth to advance them through vocational training.

Baba Phailbus, a Christian member of the ruling PML-N party, praised the budget and the party's leadership.

He said the chief minister, for the first time in history, had announced a special package of Rs 100 million this Easter. He suggested regularizing daily betting services and providing them with safety kits to avoid incidents similar to those in Faisalabad, in which two men were suffocated while cleaning a sewer pipe.

Opposition member Hafiz Tahir Qaisrani lamented widespread poverty in rural areas of southern Punjab and criticized the construction of a new cancer hospital in Lahore while ignoring the southern belt of the province for facilities health.

Sadia Muzaffar, Member of the Treasury, termed it a balanced budget which reflects the vision of the chief minister.

SIC MPA Sajjad Waraich suggested that tube wells and health and education facilities be converted to solar energy as a cost-cutting measure.

Referring to regional backwardness, he said children living in south Punjab could not compete with children in Lahore due to a wide gap in provision of facilities in the two regions.

More than 18 members participated in the discussion on the first day of the debate, with the presidency postponing the proceedings until Friday (today) morning.

Published in Dawn, March 22, 2024

