President Joko Widodo reviews downstream project at smelter-grade ALUMINA refinery, Mempawah





During his working visit to West Kalimantan, President Joko Widodo and a number of ministers visited the Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR) in Mempawah. (photo by West Kalimantan Provincial Government, Adpim Public Relations). Mempawah, reportasenews.com – After inaugurating Singkawang Airport, President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo had the opportunity to directly review the progress of the National Strategic Project (NSP) for the development of the alumina refinery foundry quality (SGAR) in Mempawah regency, Wednesday (20/3/2024). Accompanied by Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Lassarus, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Enterprises Erick Thohir, Regent of Mempawah Erlina and leaders of business, President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo reviewed the PSN development process in detail. On this occasion, he expressed his optimism regarding the construction project of the foundry which will be completed in June 2024. “I just want to make sure that the progress is according to planning and will be completed by the middle of next year, God willing, it will be completed by the middle of 2024,” Jokowi said. This optimism is based on the results of the latest verification of the construction progress of the Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR), carried out by the investment team and the relevant ministry, which reached 85 percent . “We are turning to bauxite here because most of the bauxite ore is in West Kalimantan province,” the president said in his statement to the media after the inspection. The president also emphasized that the main objective of this project is to reduce Indonesia's dependence on alumina imports. The president said that later, the alumina produced at SGAR would be sent to Kuala Tanjung to be processed “into aluminum”. “I think it will be import substitution so that we don't lose foreign exchange, we can save more foreign exchange,” the president said. The President also hopes that the SGAR project can be completed by June 2024 and will be fully operational by early 2025. The President also expressed the vision of integrating this industry with other sectors, such as the manufacturing of components for electric vehicles, which will involve nickel. and copper raw materials. “It’s a big job, a big ecosystem that we want to build. “The body can be aluminum, then the nickel EV battery comes in, what is the copper for other components, cables, etc. in an integrated battery,” the president said. Furthermore, regarding efforts to accelerate the construction of the smelter, the President stressed that this project is part of a plan already underway, with nickel and copper as components also under development. “This is what we hope for so that everything is efficient, that the products are competitive, that they can compete with the products of other countries. “The goal went there,” he concluded. (team )

