Express view on Modis' communication with Putin and Zelensky: call to Moscow and kyiv





Prime Minister Narendra Modis push for a quick end to the war in Ukrainein his phone calls Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his kyiv counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, comes amid military standoff on the ground and growing political sentiment in favor of a negotiated settlement. It is perhaps premature to talk about a major role for India in ending the brutal war in the heart of Europe. Previous moves by Turkey and China to promote a ceasefire and negotiations between Moscow and kyiv have failed. But conditions for productive peace talks could have improved amid the Republican Party's refusal in the United States to support new military assistance to Ukraine and growing prospects of Donald Trump winning the White House in the elections. of November. Modis' phone calls also come a few weeks before a major peace conference on Ukraine that Switzerland will organize in the coming weeks. The Indian diplomatic initiative comes against a backdrop of significant change in the international perception of India's role in Ukraine. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2024, India has received widespread criticism in the West for its refusal to formally criticize Russian aggression. Delhi's alleged political tilt in favor of Russia in the Ukraine war has been amplified by India's increased oil purchases from Moscow. The United States and Europe have sought to inflict economic pain on Moscow by imposing sanctions on its energy trade. Despite strong media criticism of India, sensible elements in the West viewed the close ties between Delhi and Moscow as a potential political asset in promoting peace. Recent reports in Western media have praised Modi's role in 2022 in preventing a nuclear escalation in Ukraine, with Putin having threatened to use atomic weapons if the West intervened directly in favor of kyiv. Being Putin's best friend is not enough to be a peacemaker in Ukraine. Over the past year, Delhi has stepped up its contacts with Ukrainian leaders and sought to dispel the notion that it was siding with Russia in the war. Prime Minister Modi, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval are in regular touch with their Ukrainian counterparts. Reflecting this balanced approach, India is expected to host Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Delhi next week. This will be the first time that Delhi will host Ukraine's top diplomat. Prime Minister Modi, basking in the warm sunshine of successful diplomacy over the past decade, is exploiting the diplomatic possibilities in Ukraine, slim as they may be. India's growing importance on the world stage goes hand in hand with Modi's high personal prestige among world leaders. This gives the Prime Minister considerable scope to explore a potential peacemaking role in Europe. Even a modest Indian contribution will be welcome in a war-weary Europe. It would also boost Modi's domestic image as an influential global leader in his quest for a third term as Indian prime minister. The Prime Minister and the nation stand to gain from Delhi's bold diplomatic moves on Ukraine.

