Experts back Imran's prediction that government would disappear in six months





KARACHI:

Political analysts say former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan's confidence in predicting the fall of the current government within six months is based on solid foundations and assessment realistic, based on his belief that the government lacks both moral and constitutional credibility.

Speaking on Express News' political show 'Experts', hosted by anchor Dua Jamil, Naveed Hussain, editor-in-chief of The Express Tribune, highlighted Maulana Fazalul Rehman's concerns over the legitimacy of the government, stressing the dominant doubts.

Hussain drew parallels with the 2018 elections, suggesting that, as then, doubts persist over the mandate given to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to govern. He highlighted the perception that the government's authority truly rests with Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala jail.

Also read: Imran predicts end of government in six months

“US Deputy Secretary of State Donald Lu's communication to Congress regarding election irregularities, as well as concerns expressed by local and international observers, underscore the widespread recognition of electoral discrepancies,” Hussain said.

Hussain further claimed that while efforts were made in 2018 to portray the elections as fair, the current elections have been marred by blatant manipulation and rigging. He expressed concern that a government formed under such circumstances rests on shaky ground and risks collapsing at any time.

Daily Express group editor Ayaz Khan agreed with Hussain, highlighting Imran Khan's resilience despite incarceration and internal discord within the PML-N.

“A man who has endured such a long incarceration without reaching any agreement and who believes that spending six more months in prison will bring about the downfall of this government shows remarkable confidence,” Khan said.

The group's editor, while citing insecurity within the PML-N, noted that they also claim that they should have obtained a simple majority. Had such a majority been obtained, Nawaz Sharif would have assumed the role of Prime Minister, but now Shahbaz Sharif once again finds himself in the position of a scapegoat, he added.

Ayaz Khan said that Imran Khan's confidence is not unwarranted as during his incarceration, the PTI founder orchestrated strategic political moves, enabling his party to secure important seats despite many obstacles. He pointed out that even now, if Imran Khan believes that spending another six months in jail will destabilize the government, he must have some calculations to back up his claim.

Amir Ilyas Rana, head of Express News Bureau in Islamabad, termed Imran Khan's statement as political rhetoric, questioning the alternatives he is presenting to his supporters. He criticized Khan's overture towards Maulana Fazalur Rehman, considering it a move against the rules.

Rana also commented on the due process surrounding the cases of Nawaz Sharif and his family, alleging irregularities in their disqualification.

“There is a significant difference between Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan: Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister, while Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no confidence,” Rana pointed out.

Faisal Hussain, head of the Express News Bureau in Karachi, raised questions over the claim that Nawaz Sharif's government will end in six months, highlighting the absence of a functional government and criticizing the Prime Minister's stance Shehbaz Sharif regarding providing more loans.

Muhammad Ilyas, head of the Express News Bureau in Lahore, highlighted government pressure amid plans for a dialogue with Imran Khan, suggesting that Khan's release could destabilize the government.

