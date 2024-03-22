Menpora Dito Accompanies President Jokowi to Witness Indonesian National Team's Victory in 2026 World Cup Qualification Event





Jakarta: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Dito Ariotedjo accompanied President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Thursday evening (3/21) to watch the Indonesian national team fight during of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup Asia Zone Group F at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta. President Jokowi arrived at the GBK Main Stadium at 8:28 p.m. WIB through Gate 7. He was accompanied by First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo. Throughout the match, President Jokowi seemed very excited to watch the match and greeted the audience in the VVIPtimur stands. The match ended with the victory of the red and white team thanks to the unique goal of Egy who took advantage of the chaos in the Vietnam penalty area following Pratama Arhan's rocket throw. After the match, Jokowi, who was also accompanied by Menpora Dito and PSSI General Chairman Erick Thohir, appreciated the victory with gratitude and considered the results achieved as positive capital in the competition for the 2026 World Cup. “Yes, it was very exciting. Vietnam also played very well, but thank God we got the points 1-0. I think it will be a big asset for us when we play in Vietnam,” he said. -he declares. With this victory, Indonesia is currently ranked second in the 2026 World Cup qualifying Group F standings, but there are still three matches remaining to secure a ticket to the next round. After hosting Vietnam, Indonesia will take turns visiting Hanoi. After that, there will be home matches against the Philippines and Iraq. Jokowi expressed his views and hopes when asked about his belief that the Indonesian national team could advance to the third round of 2026 World Cup qualifying. “Yes, we will see later, If Vietnam can fully win again, it means qualifying,” Jokowi said. Several ministers were seen watching the match, including Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning/ATR Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), and Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN), who is also president of the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) Erick Thohir, Coordinating Minister for Political Affairs, Law and Security (Polhukam) Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto.(amr)

