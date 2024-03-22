Jokowi will inspect Demak flood in Central Java today





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi left for Central Java on Friday morning, March 22, 2024. Jokowi will inspect the floods that occurred in SO Regency. Jokowi arrived at the Ahmad Yani Main Air Base in the city of Semarang on Friday morning. The Air Force Boeing 737-400 plane carrying the president and his entourage landed around 8 a.m. local time. Shortly after getting off the plane, Jokowi continued his journey to Demak Regency to inspect the location affected by the flood. A written statement from the Press Office and the Presidential Secretariat said that the President was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono during his visit to Demak Regency. Demak has been affected by flooding after the embankment leaked during periods of heavy rain since Wednesday, March 13, 2024. As of Monday, March 18, 2024, 89 villages in 11 subdistricts of Demak were still flooded with a height of 30 to 80 cm. . Until Thursday evening, March 22, 2024, six subdistricts were still flooded, namely Karanganyar Subdistrict, Karang Tengah Subdistrict, Gajah Subdistrict, Wonosalam Subdistrict, Subdistrict -Sayung district and Demak subdistrict. Previously, Jokowi said that the process of repairing the embankment in Dukuh Norowito, Demak would be completed no later than today. The broken dike, Jokowi said, is the cause of the massive flooding in Demak. “Earlier I asked [Minister Basuki]and the leaked embankment is being repaired,” Jokowi said Thursday evening. The flood level in Karanganyar Subdistrict, Demak Regency was reported to have dropped to 50 centimeters on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Head of BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center Abdul Muhari, said the water level in that area had already reached two meters. The same thing also happened in the Demak City area. Floods reaching the size of an adult calf since March 13 have gradually subsided by 20 centimeters today. “Using a pump car, the team has been siphoning water from the Londo River, Singorjo village, Demak Kota sub-district since Wednesday evening,” Muhari said in a written statement on Thursday, March 21 2024. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Floods submerge 11 Demak districts as 6 dams burst Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

