Hong Kong under the leadership of Xi Jinping





Lhe new national security law, unanimously adopted on Tuesday March 19 by the Hong Kong Legislative Council, establishes the heaviest penal system since the return of the former British colony to China in 1997. However, the process was completed in record time in fifty days, which says a lot about Beijing's desire to put this repressive arsenal above all other considerations. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers Hong Kong hastily adopts a new arsenal of security laws against political crimes This new law complements and worsens the system adopted in 2020, the gaps in which it intends to fill. It punishes with sentences of up to life five new categories of crimes: treason, insurrection, sabotage endangering national security, theft of state secrets and espionage, as well as external interference. It allows custody without indictment and without a lawyer for up to sixteen days. The 2020 law, imposed by Beijing in response to the vast protest movement of 2019, already covered four political crimes major: secession, subversion, terrorist activities and collusion with foreign forces. The hasty passage of this arsenal, without the possibility of serious examination or real discussion by deputies, now considered patriotic deputies by Beijing since the reform of the electoral code, finalizes the control of the Chinese regime over Hong Kong. Article 23 of the Basic Law, the mini-Constitution with which Hong Kong was provided in 1997, provided that the territory adopts a law on national security. A first attempt to introduce a repressive law in 2003 threw half a million protesters into the streets, forcing the authorities to withdraw the text. Today, the opponents, sidelined, imprisoned or exiled, no longer constitute an obstacle. Hong Kong has become a Chinese city President Xi Jinping finally achieved the implementation of Article 23, and this new decisive step in the control of the former British colony is his victory. The speed of the legislative process in order to pass the text, for which the representatives of Hong Kong, some of whom were in Beijing during the session of the National People's Assembly, had to return to their territory without notice, shows the extent to which security concerns have taken takes precedence over other priorities, particularly economic ones, without any effort being made to try to keep up appearances. Hong Kong's repressive arsenal is now modeled on that of China. This measure is also revealing of the political climate which marks the start of Xi Jinping's third term, whose grip on power continues to strengthen. The session of the National People's Assembly was marked by the suppression of the prime minister's press conference, and all the men at the top of the power apparatus are now loyal to the president. Also read the editorial | China: party interests first Hong Kong has become a Chinese city, whose regime is no longer distinguished from Beijing except by its exchange controls. This normalization obviously has serious consequences for freedoms and human rights. It is now up to foreign investors to learn the lessons. The policy of reduce risks advocated by Western governments with regard to Beijing in order to reduce the risks of dependence on a regime with opaque rules should now also include relations with Hong Kong.

