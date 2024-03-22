Prabowo wins, foreign media highlight Jokowi if he is no longer president

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Foreign media highlight President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) amid the winner of the February 14 presidential election (Pilpres). Prabowo Subianto, number 2 presidential candidate, was named president-elect on Wednesday by the General Election Commission (KPU).

Reuters for example, write an article titled “Indonesia's Jokowi seeks control of major party to maintain influence for ten years”. It is predicted how Jokowi will no longer be in power, including which party he will join.

“President Joko Widodo, whose term in office is coming to an end, is trying to take control of one of Indonesia's largest political parties to maintain the influence he has gained during a decade in power and the protect from his successor, Prabowo Subianto”, we can read on the page. , referring to four members of Jokowi's coalition, Thursday (21/4/2024).

“Highly popular but without his own political party, Jokowi, as he is usually called, is trying to install his main ally as Golkar president,” the media added, indicating that the statement came from senior politicians, including three senior Golkar officials and one with direct knowledge of Golkar.

“Jokowi is also seeking the position of chairman of the party's advisory council, a role usually held by the party leader,” the website said, again citing two politicians.

Jokowi was said to be trying to maintain the influence he had built during his decade in power. It is also an effort to protect him from Prabowo.

Among the candidates chosen by Jokowi are the Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, as well as the Minister of Coordination of the Economy. There is also the current President of Golkar Airlangga Hartarto and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang.

“It is widely known in Golkar that Jokowi wants to take control of the party and use it as a political vehicle after leaving office,” a Golkar official wrote. Reuters Again.

“Jokowi is aware that he cannot control Prabowo,” he added.

“No one can stop Prabowo from doing what he wants,” explained the source, still published on this page.

It was also explained what kind of Golkar party Jokowi's new port would be. Golkar is believed to be a political party once identified with former leader Suharto.

It was also said that currently Golkar received the second highest number of votes nationally. This means his support in Parliament will be crucial for the next government.

The party official, who declined to be named citing the sensitivity of the issue, said Jokowi hoped to preserve his legacy by ensuring that projects such as Nusantara, the new capital he envisioned, could be completed under Prabowo's leadership – even if the next president decides to delay progress,” British media wrote.

“He also wants to continue cultivating a political dynasty by ensuring his family, which is competing for various government positions across the country, gets the support they need,” the page adds.

“This will clearly be a great equalizer as Golkar will become number two or even number one in Parliament,” he wrote, citing foreign political risk analyst Kevin O'Rourke.

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on this. However, it was stated that Golkar's rules stipulate that a candidate must have been a member of the party for five years before becoming president, meaning that currently Jokowi does not meet the requirements.

“However, these criteria do not apply to the chairman of the Golkar Advisory Council,” he wrote. Reuters Again.

The Golkar congress to elect a new president is scheduled for December. But two sources said there had been talk of holding it in April, when Jokowi was still president.

