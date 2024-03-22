China's top anti-corruption watchdog criticizes county-level inspectors for not being strict enough in close circles





There is not a single county-level cadre detained in more than a quarter of China's counties each year, the article said, denouncing the lack of attention to corruption cases taking place among the population. He also called for more direct supervision of corruption cases by higher authorities to compensate for the presence of circles of acquaintances in most counties, citing the risk that investigations could be compromised by personal familiarity between defendants and investigators. . The call comes as Beijing seeks to maintain pressure on party ranks as President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign enters its second decade. China's corruption watchdog focuses on executives' fake business investments CCDI's corruption purge established a record last year with investigations launched into 45 senior party officials, according to a Post tally. This represents a 40 percent increase in high-level investigations compared to 2022, when 32 such investigations were launched. The article also calls for further strengthening the party's internal control system and tightening the grip on power at the county level, the lowest local level where the CCDI operates. The article, attributed to the CCDI Records Monitoring Office, was published in the March 15 issue of the magazine. We need to improve our mechanism, address our weaknesses and provide institutional guarantee for the effective implementation of disciplinary work, the article said. To this end, the CCDI has pledged to draft new rules on the recruitment of guards who assist in disciplinary detention, saying the current team is understaffed and lacking in professionalism. The guards who participate in disciplinary investigations are government contractors who work in the facilities used by CCDI inspectors, but little is known about the size of the team. In a rare development, Dancheng County in northern Hebei Province issued a recruitment notice in February for 130 contractors to work as detention guards, saying retired military or police veterans would be priorities. In its article, the CCDI also commits to creating new rules for medical support in these establishments. Disciplinary detention is a special procedure used by Chinese anti-corruption inspectors. Although this practice is decades old, the power to detain anyone suspected of corrupt activities for months without access to lawyers was only enshrined in law under the National Surveillance Law that took effect in 2018. The law also created the National Supervisory Commission and its local branches, which can exercise these special powers of detention. The CCDI called disciplinary detention an important legal measure in the fight against corruption. In an article last year, he noted that such detention was typically used in complex cases, including for suspects at risk of flight or suicide, or likely to destroy evidence.

