A senior lawyer has issued a legal opinion claiming that the current rules of the men-only Garrick Club do not actually prohibit women from becoming members.

David Pannick KC, who led the successful Brexit Article 50 case against the government and also represented Boris Johnson, was instructed by Garrick members in favor of women being allowed to become members of the London Gentlemen's Club.

While the club repeatedly blocked women's attempts to join, a team led by Pannick concluded: In our view, the language of the rules is clear. There is no ban on the admission of female members

There is nothing in the language of the rules that excludes the admission of women as members. Indeed, there are no restrictions on proposing candidates for membership to men.

Although the language is formulated by reference to the masculine (no candidate will be eligible unless nominated), it is entirely within the ordinary usage of the English language that a reference to the masculine denotes the feminine, unless the context demands otherwise.

The emergence of this legal opinion comes after the Guardian revealed that members of the 193-year-old club include King Charles, high-ranking judges and heads of state-funded arts institutions, as well as 10 MPs . Simon Case, the head of the civil service, and Richard Moore, the head of MI6, resigned on Wednesday under pressure on their members.

The legal opinion cites the Property Law Act 1925, which states thatin acts and other instruments: The masculine includes the feminine and vice versa.

Pannick writes that the only contraindication to the understanding that the masculine includes the feminine is the use in the rules of he/she when referring to the club secretary.

He says there is no obvious reason for this and that it could have been added at a time when a female secretary was being considered or in office, or to clearly demonstrate respect for labor laws. But that does not in itself suggest that there is objective doubt about whether a member can be female in the absence of alternative pronouns, he adds.

The notice also states that the objectives of the club are not such as to indicate that it is a club intended solely for the patronage or interests of men.

Lord Pannick Photograph: Alastair Grant/AP

Although the goals include the achievement of scholarship and gentlemanly scholarship, Pannick writes: The term gentlemanly is clearly used here in the sense of [o]a high-quality hobby, behavior, or thing; excellent, quoting the Oxford English Dictionary. In other words, he says that this term is not used in a gender-specific way.

The analysis is the second to reach the conclusion that women are eligible for membership, following that of Michael Beloff KC in 2022. Beloff was initially tasked by the club's general committee to provide a definitive legal opinion on the matter in 2011, when he declared that the rules barred women from membership, before changing his mind in 2022.

A letter sent earlier this month before Pannicks' review, but from the same members who named him club president, trustees and general committee indicated there had been a refusal to circulate the revised opinion of Beloff for 2022 within the club. He points out that Beloff said any litigation on the subject risks a costly trial.

The letter, signed by actor Stephen Fry, MI6 chief Moore and around 20 others, urges the club to release Beloff's notices for 2011 and 2022, saying: This would remove the main source of confusion over the legal status of women's membership which is currently in force. rages in the club, causing division and damage.

Many members would also appreciate the committee's advice on the background to Mr Beloff's change of heart. In particular, it is important for them to know that, unlike other clubs which exclude women, Garrick's rules do not contain any explicit provision on this subject.

The Garrick Club has been contacted for comment.