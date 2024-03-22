DUPLICATION OF OFFICIALS OF PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO DU PONTIANAK KAPUAS I





PONTIANAK – The duplication of the Kapuas I Bridge was inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir.H. Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This is a historic moment for the city of Pontianak. With the inauguration of the Kapuas I Bridge doubling, it is hoped that it can reduce traffic jams which are a scourge for the residents of Pontianak. Thursday (3/21/2024). The inauguration of the duplication of the Kapuas I Bridge was marked by the sounding of sirens and the signing of an inscription in the presence of the Acting Governor of West Kalimantan, Dr. Harisson, M.Kes., with DPR RI members Lasarus and Sy. Mr. Abdullah Alqadrie as well as PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin. The bridge, which spans 430 meters long and 8 meters wide, was built with a budget of IDR 275 billion. It is hoped that its presence will facilitate and increase mobility and connectivity between Pontianak City Center and Pontianak East District. “It is hoped that this bridge will reduce the congestion that occurs in Pontianak City and improve regional connectivity between Pontianak City Center and Pontianak East District,” Jokowi said in his speech. Apart from this, the President also hopes that the community can properly maintain and maintain this bridge. “I entrust the community to work together to maintain and care for this bridge so that it can benefit everyone,” he added. Acting Governor of West Kalimantan, dr. Harrison, M. Kes. adding that the construction of the Kapuas I Bridge duplication is one of the National Strategic Projects (PSN) that aims to improve connectivity between regions in West Kalimantan. This bridge is also expected to encourage economic growth in the town of Pontianak and its surrounding areas. “This bridge is the lifeblood of the residents of the town of Pontianak. “With the inauguration of this duplication, we hope that it can increase community connectivity and mobility, as well as encourage economic growth in the city of Pontianak,” Harisson said. Furthermore, the Acting Governor (Pj.) of West Kalimantan, dr. MP Harisson expressed his hope that the central government can continue infrastructure development in West Kalimantan, after the inauguration of the Kapuas I Bridge duplication. Harrison hopes that in 2025, the central government can launch a project to widen the road connected to the bridge. Namely from Jalan Sultan Hamid II towards Jalan Gusti Situt Mahmud, with existing traffic management. Currently, the route is still experiencing a narrowing or so-called bottleneck. “By widening this road, we hope to be able to reduce the traffic jams that often occur in the area, especially during rush hours,” Harisson said. Moreover, in the future, Harisson also encourages the central government to start the construction of the Pontianak-Singkawang toll road. “It is hoped that this toll road can improve connectivity and mobility of communities, as well as encourage economic growth in West Kalimantan,” concluded Harisson. By: (Harits Rachmanto, S.STP)

