Turkish central bank raises interest rates to 50pc amid soaring inflation





In order to counter soaring inflation, the Turkish central bank raised its key interest rate to an unprecedented 50 percent. According to an AP News report, the unexpected move aims to combat the serious economic challenges facing households struggling with soaring prices of essential goods and services. The central bank's surprise rate hike is a response to the deteriorating inflation outlook, with the annual rise in consumer prices reaching 67 percent in February. The sharp rise in prices has placed immense financial pressure on many families, making it increasingly difficult for them to be able to afford basic necessities such as food, rent and utilities. The bank said: “Tight monetary policy will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, known for his unconventional economic theories advocating lower interest rates to control inflation, has been criticized for his policies. His strategy of cutting interest rates initially led to double-digit inflation and a currency crisis. However, after his re-election last May, Erdogan changed course and appointed a new economic team, which then raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5 percent in June to 45 percent in January. Despite previous rate hikes, Bartosz Sawicki, market analyst at Conotoxia, noted that the Turkish central bank had been forced to increase the one-week repo rate from 45 percent to 50 percent. Although the end of the tightening cycle was declared in January, the Turkish central bank was forced to raise the one-week repo rate from 45 percent to 50 percent despite looming local elections, Sawicki was quoted as saying by AP News. He further added that rate hikes initiated since the 2023 presidential elections were insufficient to address economic imbalances resulting from years of unorthodox policies. The Turkish lira, which has depreciated by around 40 percent against the US dollar over the past year, has shown signs of recovery following the central bank's latest decision. This rate hike aims to restore confidence in the currency and stabilize the financial market amid persistent economic challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/business-economy/turkish-central-bank-jumps-interest-rates-to-50-pc-amid-surging-inflation-702929 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos