Trump properties: New York attorney general takes first steps to prepare to seize assets

The New York attorney general's office has filed judgments in Westchester County, the first indication that the state is preparing to try to seize Donald Trump's golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as of Seven Springs.

State attorneys filed the judgments with the Westchester County Clerk's Office on March 6, just a week after Judge Arthur Engoron made official his $464 million award against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. . and Eric Trump and the Trump Organization.

The ruling against Trump and the difficulty the former president is having securing bail while he appeals the verdict directly hits Trump's image as a billionaire as he tries to raise more money for his charges legal and his third candidacy for the White House.

Entering a judgment would be the first step a creditor would take in attempting to recover their assets. Additional measures, such as placing liens on assets or seizing properties, or taking other legal actions, would follow if the asset were to be seized.

The ruling has already been made in New York, where Trump's properties are located, including Trump Tower, his penthouse at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, his hotel adjoining Central Park and numerous apartment buildings.

No judgments have been entered in Florida counties including Miami or Palm Beach, where the Trumps Mar-a-Lago property and Trump National Doral Golf Club and Resort are located, or in Cook County, Illinois, where Trumps Chicago hotel is located, according to a review. records Thursday by CNN.

Trump now has four days to satisfy the ruling or convince an appeals court to allow him to release a lower amount or delay release of the payment until after the appeal.

In a new Truth Social released Thursday, Trump said putting up money is VERY EXPENSIVE and said it's not possible for bail bond companies to do it for such a high amount.

The process of seizing assets would not be quick or easy. Trump has structured his business by creating limited liability companies for almost all of the more than 300 properties or assets in total that are ultimately controlled by his trust.

They are organized in a complex way and he is not on paper the owner and therefore a judgment against him would not be enforceable directly against certain properties. Fixing this problem won't be quick or easy, said Nikos Passas, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at Northeastern University.

In the meantime, she could also obtain bank direct debits and attack bank assets. It could impose liens on properties. She's able to do all kinds of things to try to raise money, Passas said.

All of this completely undermines the brand, which he uses primarily to make money around the world, not just in the United States, Passas said. Ultimately, I think this could mean the end of Trump's business in New York and it could lead to problems in other jurisdictions as well.

Separately, Trump's lawyers on Thursday rebuffed several suggestions made by the New York attorney general's office about how he could post bail.

That includes the idea that Trump could ask multiple underwriters to guarantee bonds totaling the judgment, saying that would still require Trump to post half a billion dollars in cash or stock he doesn't have.

Trump's legal team argued in the filing that the New York attorney general's office should not be able to dispute their claims.

If no agreement is reached, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she would take steps to seize the assets.

The attorney general's office said Wednesday that it was common for large companies to file billion-dollar bonds and suggested Trump should have filed real estate assets with the court.

This suggestion is both impractical and unfair. The Attorney General does not cite any New York case law to support this assertion. Regardless, from a risk perspective, the Attorney General's proposal that a court-appointed agent hold the real estate is functionally equivalent to what the Supreme Court has already imposed by requiring a court-appointed monitor. court to oversee the defendants' business operations, Trump's lawyers wrote. .

Trump's lawyers also said being forced to sell properties in a relief sale would cause irreparable harm because they would not be able to get the property back later if they win one aspect of the appeal .

By requiring a bond of the full amount of the judgment in order to appeal, the Attorney General and the Supreme Court sought to impose a bail requirement that was patently unreasonable, unfair and unconstitutional (under the Federal and New State Constitutions). York), they wrote. .

On Thursday, Engoron expanded the role of comptroller overseeing the Trump Organization to include broader oversight of the internal financial practices of Trump's real estate business.

Engoron also ordered the Trump Organization to provide detailed information to the Monitor about its efforts to obtain bonds to cover the judgments.

The Trump Organization will notify the Monitor, in advance, of any efforts to obtain bonding, including any financial disclosures requested or required, any information provided in response to such requests, any representations made by the Trump Organization in connection with the obtaining these guarantees, any personal person. guarantees made by any of the defendants and any obligations of the Trump Organization required by the bond, the judge ordered.

Engoron laid out a timeline of some actions Trump must take over the next month, including providing retired judge Barbara Jones with full access to his daily financial operations.

In two months, the judge said, the monitor will be required to submit a report describing its assessment of the Trump Organization's internal controls and will recommend appropriate internal controls for the Trump Organization.

He also warned the Trumps that he might order them to implement the observers' recommendations.

Engoron also authorized the Comptroller to obtain copies of Trump Organizations' monthly bank and brokerage statements, to be notified in advance of any transfers exceeding $5 million, to receive information regarding the creation or dissolution of commercial entities and to be informed in advance of any debt financing. .

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN's Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

