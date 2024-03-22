Will the next PM take off? An interview with Sir Anthony Seldon

THE last few decades have not been a golden age for British prime ministers, says the man who knows more than anyone about those who occupied 10 Downing Street, Sir Anthony Seldon, the eminent historian and educationist.

In addition to his authoritative insider accounts of the last seven prime ministers, written with various respected academics, a revised and updated version of his book The impossible office? The story of the British Prime Minister (Cambridge University Press, 2021) (Books, July 30, 2021), is published this month.

The original edition marked the tercentenary of the office of Prime Minister. The latest edition covers all 57 people who served, from Robert Walpole to Rishi Sunak.

Addressing the Church times this month, Sir Anthony said that all prime ministers in recent years had unblocked themselves. Mr Sunak had found life very difficult; Liz Truss was the shortest-serving prime minister of all time, lasting a month and a half; Boris Johnson resigned two years after winning a landslide victory (unprecedented in history); Theresa May had a very difficult premiership, largely due to the rows over Brexit; David Cameron lasted six years, resigning following the Brexit referendum result; and Gordon Brown had lasted three.

This was not a new problem, however. John Major was perpetually struggling, in crisis mode, particularly in his last five years, after Britain left the ERM, Sir Anthony said. Tony Blair accomplished a lot, but he didn't reshape the country in the way he said he was going to reshape it; and Gordon Brown had perpetual problems during his tenure.

Since the end of the Second World War, there have been two leading prime ministers, Sir Anthony believes: Clement Attlee (1945-51) and Margaret Thatcher (1979-90). Both fundamentally reshaped Britain. No one else has done it.

What did they have that others lacked? There is no simple formula, but Sir Anthony believes age matters. Cameron and Blair were both under 45 when they entered Downing Street, the youngest prime ministers in 200 years.

Another qualification for the position is extensive government experience, he says. If you look at the nine most successful prime ministers in British history from 1721 onwards, all of them had been in Parliament for more than 20 years, except one: Pitt the Younger, who was only 24 when he took office and had learned his trade. of his father, who had been Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak only entered Parliament in 2015 and rose quickly through the ranks of government; but his ministerial experience before reaching No. 10 was limited to the Treasury, a crucial post; but in the past, prime ministers tended to have much broader experience of government.

Another problem, says Sir Anthony, is that recent prime ministers are not good at the craft of leadership. He observes: No one becomes the leader of an organization knowing very little about how to do their job. But people think they can walk into Downing Street with a group of twenty-something special advisers and run the country. They can not.

There is sorely no time to prepare to become Prime Minister: you could [be] not Prime Minister one day, and then, suddenly, you leave, without having time.

Is there a problem with the way party leaders and, therefore, prime ministers are elected? In a head-of-state system, like in America, the president goes through grueling caucuses and primaries, but then the entire country makes up the electorate, he says, whereas here it's about a much smaller group.

In the past, the choice of Conservative leader was decided by MPs, who had a much better idea of ​​who would be good at the job; the new leader was also helped by the support of the majority of deputies. Since William Hague reformed the party's leadership processes while he was leader, it was party members who had the final say, and that's how the party ended up with Ms. Truss as leader, although she came second to Mr Sunak among the party's MPs.

THERE will be a general election sometime next year. If opinion polls prove correct, Sir Keir Starmer will be the first Labor prime minister in 14 years. At 61, Sir Keir would be the oldest to take office since James Callaghan, who became Prime Minister in 1976, aged 64.

Sir Anthony believes being a good age to take over, and that Sir Keir is the most qualified newcomer in the role for a long time, having led Labor through a period of transition following Jeremy's leadership Corbyn and held an important position. jobs outside politics, notably as director of public prosecutions.

However, he was only elected to the House of Commons in 2015 and has never held a government position; so he should surround himself with people who understand how government works, says Sir Anthony. He suggests, for example, Sir Olly Robbins, a former European adviser to the Prime Minister, who has worked at the center of government and knows how Downing Street and the Treasury work. Sir Keir will also need the advice of courageous, independent people who understand the myriad aspects of government: how the political and financial years work, how Whitehall works, and relations with foreign governments.

AlamySir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak at the official opening of Parliament last November

He needs a top team, calm, loyal, discreet, very intelligent, with principles, on whom he can rely. The Prime Minister does not have executive power: he must act through other people. He must appoint the right ministers. Liz Truss just named people who agreed with her.

This is where the contribution of civil servants is crucial, says Sir Anthony. You need people who aren't yes-men: people with an independent power base. If the Prime Minister doesn't like the advice of a special adviser, he is fired and toasted. If he doesn't like a civil servant, well, the civil servant changes position. But that means the civil servant is more likely to speak truth to power than someone who owes all their work to the prime minister.

Mr Johnson's administration was wary of experienced civil servants, Sir Anthony recalls. Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill was replaced by Simon Case, a very capable man, but still in his 30s, to lead the entire civil service, the largest organization in the country. . . There is a sense of trust and respect for the system that has been lost.

All high-profile prime ministers have been people with moral convictions and moral authority, says Sir Anthony. Does he detect such a character in Sir Keir?

He is obviously a deep thinker; he is clearly very concerned about people; it is clearly very principled. He can clearly operate under pressure; he showed great courage and determination.

Whichever party wins the election, Sir Anthony hopes the prime ministership will be filled by someone who prioritizes the long-term good of the country over short-term political advantage.

Prime ministers risk doing things not because they are right, but because it is in the interest of their party and their re-election. This therefore leads us towards populism, in which leaders abandon ethical values ​​and human rights, often in order to gain the support of large numbers of people.

Across the world, he says, democracy is in decline. It is worrying that Donald Trump, a liar, abuser of people and abuser of trust, has a serious chance of being re-elected president of the most powerful country in the world.

Sir Anthony was, however, encouraged by the shining examples of better political leaders, particularly women, such as Angela Merkel in Germany, and the leaders of Latvia and Estonia and, of course, President Zelensky of Ukraine, who is demonstrating of extraordinary courage and a sense of sacrifice.

Things go wrong if it's just the leader and those in power who gain and retain power; and that happens well when there is a feeling of higher aspiration, a higher calling, a feeling of humanity, a feeling of thinking about future generations, not just the next general election.

It is difficult to gain such perspective when the daily demands of high office reduce time for reflection. One thing all former Prime Ministers tell me is that they didn't have time to step back and think about their values ​​and what they were trying to do, or a sense of purpose. history, he said.

If Sir Keir wishes to join the ranks of history's high-profile prime ministers, this is advice he would do well to follow.

The impossible office? The history of the British Prime Minister reviewed and updated by Anthony Seldon, with Jonathan Meakin, Illias Thoms and Tom Egerton, is published by Cambridge University Press at 2:99 p.m. (Church Times Library 1:49 p.m.); 978-1-00942-977-1.