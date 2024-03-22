Narendra Modi opponent to challenge arrest ahead of India elections – News 24





NEW DELHI: A senior Indian opposition figure was expected to fight his arrest in court Friday in a case his supporters say is aimed at sidelining challengers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of next month's elections. Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader of an opposition alliance formed to rival Modi in the election, was arrested Thursday as part of a long-running corruption investigation. He is among several bloc leaders under criminal investigation and one of his colleagues called his arrest a political conspiracy orchestrated by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Supreme Court said it would hear a plea on Friday challenging the legality of Kejriwal's arrest by his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawyers. Police were present in force outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi where they had erected barricades in anticipation of the AAP's call for public protests against the arrest. Indias Modi shows confidence in elections; asks ministries for 5-year objectives Kejriwal's government was accused of corruption when it implemented a policy to liberalize the sale of alcohol in 2021, ending a lucrative government monopoly. This policy was withdrawn the following year, but the resulting investigation into the alleged corrupt allocation of licenses has since resulted in the imprisonment of two key Kejriwal allies. Kejriwal, 55, has been chief minister for almost a decade and first took office as a staunch anti-corruption advocate. He resisted several summons from the Enforcement Directorate to be questioned as part of the investigation. Delhi Education Minister Atishi Marlena Singh said on Thursday that Kejriwal had not resigned from his post. We made it clear from the beginning that if necessary, Arvind Kejriwal would run the government from prison, she told reporters. Degradation of democracy Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, a member of the opposition bloc, said Kejriwal's arrest resembled a desperate witch hunt. Not a single BJP leader faces scrutiny or arrest, exposing its abuse of power and decline of democracy, he said. Modi's political opponents and international rights groups have long sounded the alarm about shrinking democratic space in India. India: attack on students who offer taraveeh US democracy think tank Freedom House said this year that the BJP was increasingly using government institutions to target its political opponents. Rahul Gandhi, the most prominent member of the opposition Congress party and scion of a dynasty that dominated Indian politics for decades, was convicted of criminal defamation last year after a complaint filed by a member of the Modis party. His two-year prison sentence saw him disqualified from parliament for a time until the verdict was stayed by a higher court, but raised fresh concerns about democratic standards in the world's most populous country . Both Kejriwal and Gandhi are members of an opposition alliance of more than two dozen parties that are jointly contesting India's national elections taking place from April to June. But even without the criminal investigations targeting its most prominent leaders, few expect the bloc to make a breakthrough against Modi, who remains popular a decade after taking office. Many analysts view Modi's re-election as a foregone conclusion, in part because of the resonance of his assertive Hindu nationalist policies with members of the country's majority faith.

