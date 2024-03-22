Trumps Save America PAC has paid nearly $50 million to former presidents' lawyers since the first indictment





Top line

Former President Donald Trump has paid his lawyers nearly $50 million since March 2023, as he approaches the year since his first criminal indictment, according to filings by his Save America PAC, as l The ex-president has controversially relied on donors to fight his personal legal battles and the costs only continue to rise.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Jan. 27 in Las Vegas.

Trump's leadership PAC Save America, which is paying most of the ex-president's legal fees, spent $76.5 million from March 30, 2023, the date of Trump's first indictment, through at the end of February, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, with about $47.4 million. of that money spent specifically on legal advice, payroll for attorneys Christina Bobb and Lindsey Halligan, and other legal services.

This compares to $25.2 million spent on legal advice between November 2020, when Trump first formed the PAC in the wake of the 2020 election, and March 29, 2023, including $8.4 million spent on during the first three months of 2023, just before the 2023 election. The first accusations against Trump were made.

Trump's largest legal payments were made to Christopher Kise, who represents Trump in his civil fraud case and his criminal case for retaining White House documents, and to Kise's legal associates, with Save America paying 3.9 million dollars to Chris Kise & Associates and Continental PLLC, a law firm employing attorneys. Kise and other lawyers representing Trump, $4.3 million from March 30, 2023 to February 29.

Other lawyers representing Trump in his criminal cases were paid by Save America PAC, records show: Blanche Law attorneys, representing Trump in several criminal cases, earned $3.3 million; John Lauro, representing Trump in his federal election filing, earned $3.8 million; Georgia election lawyer Steven Sadow took in $1.5 million and Susan Necheles, Trump's lawyer in his Manhattan hush money case, made $1.2 million, among other things payments.

Trump lawyer Alina Habbas of Habba Madaio & Associates, who represents Trump in cases including his civil fraud trial and the E. Jean Carrolls against him, was awarded $4 million and Trump still owes the firm $534,361, the PAC reported in its February filing while Robert & Robert PLLC, which also represented Trump and his sons in the case of fraud, won the second highest amount from Trump's lawyers, $7.1 million.

Save Americas' legal fees also include other payments, such as nearly $1 million to NYU accounting professor Eli Bartov, who appeared as an expert witness in Trump's civil fraud trial, and the payment of $340,000 $ in May to a seller holding electronic documents from ex-lawyer Rudy Giulianis. files, in order to help the former mayor pay his debts.

To monitor

Save America had about $4 million in cash at the beginning of March, according to its February filing. The ex-president's legal costs will only increase in the coming months as Trump is expected to face criminal trials in potentially all four cases against him. He faces two federal lawsuits, one for trying to overturn the 2020 election and another for keeping classified White House documents after leaving office, as well as a trial in Manhattan over secret payments made during his 2016 campaign and a state case in Georgia for his post-2020 election efforts. (The ex-president has pleaded not guilty to all charges.) It is unclear when the cases will go to trial or how many of them will be tried before the election, although the secret trial is expected to begin in mid-April after a delay of 30 days. . Trump has also already faced a civil lawsuit against writer E. Jean Carroll so far in 2024, as well as the end of the fraud trial against him and his company, and went to the Supreme Court in February to successfully challenge a Colorado ruling kicking him. off the state ballot under the 14th Amendment. He will return to the High Court in April, when it will consider his application to dismiss the federal election charges against him.

Surprising fact

Save Americas' spending on legal fees in February represents the highest amount the PAC has spent since its founding in 2020, according to Reuters. The $7.2 million the PAC spent in total in February, of which about $5.3 million went to the ex-president's lawyers, is significantly more than the $3.9 million spent by Save America in January.

Where does Save America Pac get this money from?

Save America has raised $62.3 million since the start of 2023, according to its FEC filings, with most of the money coming either from small donors or transfers made by the Make America Great Again PAC. Trump and the Trump campaign. Online donors to the Trump campaign learn that 10% of their donation will be donated to Save America. Most of the money Save America has received in recent months comes from a $60 million reimbursement the Trump campaign is paying to the PAC. In February, Save America received a $5 million refund and only $10,890 in individual contributions. Hotel magnate Robert Bigelow, who previously donated $20 million to Florida Gov. Ron DeSanti, whose campaign is now over, told Reuters in January that he had donated a million dollars to cover Trump's legal fees a few weeks ago. The New York Times notes, however, that it's unclear where that money is actually going, given the PAC's donation limits which only allow amounts up to $5,000. That means Bigelow couldn't just give $1 million to Save America, the Times notes, and the donor and the Trump campaign didn't provide details on where the funds were going. His donation was not reflected in the PAC filing in January.

What we don't know

The legality of Trump's PAC spending, as campaign finance experts told Forbes, Trump using PAC money to pay his personal legal fees is a highly questionable legal gray area, although Trump probably can s 'get out. Although campaign money is not allowed to be spent on personal expenses, the FEC has ruled that this does not apply to leadership PACs like Save America. But Dan Weiner, a former FEC attorney and director of the Brennan Center for Justices Elections and Government Program, told Forbes that paying Trump's legal fees could still constitute an illegal contribution to Trump's campaign, although Weiner noted that the FEC has no history of aggressive enforcement. the law where there is something of a gray area, and the Justice Department is unlikely to pursue charges unless there is evidence that Trump knew the spending was illegal. Because of lax enforcement, we have this kind of Wild West campaign finance landscape, where there are a bunch of rules, but they're so unevenly enforced that people don't have a good idea of ​​what they are. 'they can and cannot do, and it is obviously breeding. motive to push the limits, Weiner said.

Tangent

In addition to paying his lawyers, Trump also faces the problem of having to pay high sums in his civil cases. Trump posted $91.6 million bail after a jury ordered Trump to pay Carroll $83.3 million for defamation. The bail amount includes interest and has just days to pay the more than $454.2 million he owes in the civil fraud case against him. Trump's lawyers have asked an appeals court to stay that judgment before New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the lawsuit, can begin executing it and attempting to seize his assets, arguing that the The ex-president cannot obtain a bond for the full amount. He has until March 25 to post bond unless the court orders otherwise. Forbes estimates Trump's net worth at $2.6 billion, but only $413 million is in cash and liquid assets, and it remains to be seen how he will pay the nine-figure judgment. Although Save Americas' $4 million in cash means the organization could not significantly contribute to paying off even a small portion of that debt, it remains to be seen whether Trump will attempt to use a part of his campaign funds for the award of damages, or will attempt to raise funds through his PAC in order to pay them. “I don't think it's legal for the PAC to pay the damages, but I fear its lawyers are taking the position that it can,” Weiner told Forbes. There are enough gray areas that they might think they have enough legal cover to proceed.

