Diplomacy Watch: Are middle powers looking to flex their diplomatic muscle?

Vladimir Putin extended his rule over Russia after winning a fifth presidential term over the weekend in a predetermined election in which he faced little opposition. Leaders of middle powers who maintained neutral positions during the war in Ukraine have used congratulatory phone calls with Putin to emphasize the importance of ending the conflict and signal their willingness to help play a constructive role in future negotiations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his country's desire to play a facilitating role in Ukraine's return to the negotiating table, according to A declaration released by his office. Ankara pursued a balancing act throughout the war, providing military support to Ukraine but refusing to join Western sanctions efforts targeting Moscow. Turkey also played a key role in the now-defunct Black Sea grain deal, one of the few diplomatic breakthroughs during the first two years of conflict, and earlier this month proposed of host a summit between Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

Indian President Narendra Modi made a similar move following the Russian elections, as he spoke to Putin and Zelensky, emphasizing the need for dialogue and diplomacy between the two nations. reported India time.

Unlike China, India has not developed any peace plans or made any specific offers of mediation, but has long said it would be happy to facilitate any international peace efforts, the report said. Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for India's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian assistance and active participation in the Peace Formula meetings, inviting Modi to Ukraine and hoping that India would attend the first World Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Following its role as host of the G20 in 2023, world leaders and analysts have expressed optimism that New Delhi could become a peacemaker in the war.

Zelensky is working to convince these middle powers and the rest of the Global South to embrace his vision of a peace formula and participate in the planned summit in Switzerland to which Russia was not invited. As reported in Diplomacy Watch earlier this month, kyiv has lukewarmly offered to welcome China's role in this effort, seeing Beijing as having leverage over parts of the rest of the world.

But Politico reported Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping journey in France in May, seeking to convince European leaders to invite Putin to future peace talks. If Moscow is not included, Beijing could boycott any future summit.

This message has been amplified, [officials] » they say, during Chinese special envoy Li Hui's European tour earlier this month to discuss the future of Ukraine, according to Politico.

kyiv has shown some openness to the idea of ​​inviting Russia to further negotiations, after the summit in Switzerland which it hopes to take place this summer.

There may be a situation in which we invite the representatives of the Russian Federation together, where the plan will be presented to them, in case whoever represents the aggressor country at that moment really wants to end this war and return to a just peace, said Andriy. Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, said this at the end of February.

In other diplomatic news related to the war in Ukraine:

As the next tranche of aid to Ukraine continues to stall in the U.S. House of Representatives, two Biden administration officials traveled to Europe this week to express optimism that Washington will eventually provide more funding to Kiev. Speaking before a Defense Contact Group meeting in Ukraine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Today's message is clear: The United States will not let Ukraine fail. This coalition will not let Ukraine fail, and the free world will not let Ukraine fail.

Meanwhile, national security adviser Jake Sullivan made a secret visit to kyiv, part of a trip aimed at reaffirming US support for the embattled ally. according toThe Washington Post. You have to believe in the United States, Sullivan told reporters during the trip. We are confident that we will succeed. We will provide this assistance to Ukraine.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was also in Kyiv on Monday and urged Ukrainian lawmakers to pass a mobilization law that would lower the draft eligibility age from 27 to 25. in the Ukrainian army would join. I can't believe it's 27, Graham said. You are fighting for your life, so you should not serve at 25 or 27 years old.

As noted by Jack Hunter in Responsible government This week, Graham notably voted against the aid plan adopted by the Senate last month. It is therefore not surprising that, despite encouraging young Ukrainians to fight in a war that many of them do not believe in and do not want to die in, Graham voted against the latest program aid to Ukraine because it did not include funding for U.S. border security, Hunter writes. . So he was comfortable withholding money for a political war, a war he professes to deeply believe in while urging the citizens of a foreign country to march toward oblivion.

Russia fired more than 30 missiles at kyiv on Thursday, the first such attack on the Ukrainian capital in six weeks. according to has P.A.. Air defenses shot down all 31 missiles, but falling debris nonetheless damaged apartment buildings and injured 13 people, including a child, officials said, Reuters reported. The heavy attack on kyiv came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to respond in kind to recent Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod, which embarrassed the Kremlin and which Russian officials say , killed civilians.

News from the US Department of State:

In response to a question about Polish foreign ministers' assertion that whether Ukraine's defense against Russia is successful is a question of U.S. credibility, State Department spokesperson , Vedant Patel, defended Washington's response to the war.

I think in terms of our credibility, we just need to look beyond the tremendous support that the United States and its allies and partners have provided to our Ukrainian partners since February 2022, and that work will continue and will continue. continue to do so in close coordination with our allies and partners, Patel said. It is thanks, of course, to the courage and heroism of the Ukrainian people, but also to the convergence with our partners in Europe and elsewhere in the country, that we have been able to continue to support Ukraine in the way that we we did and that he was always able to defend himself with such determination.