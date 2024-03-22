Xi Jinping hopes to meet President-elect Prabowo





Jakarta. Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said he hoped to meet “at the earliest possible time” with President-elect Prabowo Subianto in his congratulatory message on the latter's victory. After the General Election Commission (KPU) declared Prabowo president-elect on Wednesday evening, best wishes from world leaders, including Xi, continued to pour in. Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang delivered Xi's letter to Prabowo the next day. “I am ready to work with you to guide the construction of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future towards greater progress, so as to set a good example of major developing countries working together for common development and bring more benefits our two peoples, and provide a strong impetus to regional and global prosperity and stability. I look forward to meeting you soon,” Xi said. Prabowo will officially take office in October, replacing outgoing Joko “Jokowi” Widodo who has governed the country for a decade. Prabowo once shared his thoughts on his foreign policy approach towards China if he wins the election. “We recognize the importance of China in Southeast Asia. China is a great civilization. She has contributed a lot and now she is very, very active and contributes a lot to our economy,” Prabowo said at a forum organized by the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Jakarta at the end of Last year. Indonesia's economic ties with China have strengthened over the years under Jokowi's administration. Throughout 2023, Jokowi met with Xi in person on several occasions, including at the 10th anniversary of Xi's flagship infrastructure investment initiative, the Belt and Road, in Beijing. The Belt and Road Initiative sees China investing in major infrastructure projects – whether railways, airports or dams – across the world. An example of this project is the $7.3 billion high-speed railway that connects Jakarta and Bandung. The Chinese-funded project is also Southeast Asia's first high-speed train. Sino-Indonesian trade reached $127.8 billion throughout 2023. Indonesia recorded a surplus of $2 billion with China during this period after repeatedly running deficits over the previous years, according to the Ministry of Commerce. Bilateral trade reached $10.8 billion in the first month of 2024. Both Indonesia and China are members of the world's largest trade agreement: the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Indonesia also accumulated $7.4 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from China last year. This makes China the second largest foreign investor in Indonesia after Singapore ($15.4 billion). Keywords: Keywords:

