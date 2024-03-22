Unprecedented welcome for Prime Minister Modi in Bhutan





Feelings of warmth and good-naturedness filled the streets of Bhutan on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an enthusiastic welcome from people who came in large numbers to applaud and wave the flags of the two nations. Crowds lined the entire 45-kilometer route from Paro to the capital Thimphu, as Prime Minister Modi walked waving and blessing young children while a Bhutanese welcome song played in the background. He exchanged smiles and greetings with the audience and accompanied young children gathered with Indian flags to catch a glimpse of him. #WATCH | PM Modi shares adorable moment with children upon arrival in Bhutan's Thimphu pic.twitter.com/lm6IFtXwK3 ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024 Arriving in the Himalayan kingdom for a two-day state visit, Prime Minister Modi was received by his counterpart, Tshering Tobgay, with warm hugs and was also presented with a traditional Bhutanese headscarf. He was also given a guard of honor at the Paro airport by the Bhutanese armed forces. In a message on X on Friday, Prime Minister Modi thanked his counterpart Tobgay for his warm welcome. “Thank you for the warm welcome to Bhutan, PM @tsheringtobgay. May India-Bhutan friendship continue to scale new heights. Thank you for the warm welcome to Bhutan, PM @tsheringtobgay. May the friendship between India and Bhutan continue to reach new heights. https://t.co/0mulIMJht2 pic.twitter.com/JLtHWUqPSi Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2024 The visit, which was postponed by a day due to weather conditions, is part of the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the countries and India's desire to emphasize its neighborhood policy First of all. During his stay, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital, a state-of-the-art hospital in Thimphu, built with the assistance of the Government of India. He will also receive an audience with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the fourth king of Bhutan, and Prime Minister Tobgay. Diplomatic relations between the two neighbors were established in 1968 with the establishment of a special Indian office in Thimphu.

