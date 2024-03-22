Macron dons gloves for boxing photo shoot | national news

Connect with us

While politicians once sought to project health and fitness by jogging in the park, martial sports like boxing have now taken over, with France's Emmanuel Macron the latest to don gloves.

The 46-year-old president was photographed on Wednesday hitting a punching bag, his forearms protruding, in images published on the Instagram account of his official photographer, Soazig de la Moissonnière.

“(Macron) is a technocrat who tries his hand at the populist style, trying to respond to (Russian President) Vladimir Putin on his own ground,” said Philippe Moreau-Chevrolet, an expert in political communication.

The images follow weeks in which Macron defended his comments that he did not rule out sending NATO troops to fight in Ukraine, which was invaded by the Russian leader more than two years ago.

Putin has often sought to demonstrate his physical prowess with judo or boxing bouts and a now-infamous shirtless horseback riding excursion in 2009.

French voters were more accustomed to seeing former conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy in a tracksuit or on his mountain bike, or 1970s leader Valéry Giscard d'Estaing on the football field or on the ski slopes.

With boxing, Macron turned to a sport “compatible with the exercise of state power,” Moreau-Chevrolet said.

“It’s a violent sport but with rules, like politics. As is often the case with Emmanuel Macron, it is also a very theatrical image of a hero overcoming suffering,” he added.

– 'Overcome fear' –

The French president is far from being the first Western leader to put on gloves.

Justin Trudeau's defeat by a Conservative MP in a charity fight in 2012 may have contributed to his winning the Canadian prime ministership three years later.

Boxing has many acolytes in the French political class, with Macron's former prime minister Edouard Philippe being a keen fighter.

The sport taught him to “overcome the fear you might feel in scary situations,” he said.

Conservative female politicians have also entered the ring in France, including Paris region leader Valérie Pécresse and Rachida Dati, now Macron's culture minister.

“Even if people may think it’s a strange sport for a woman, it gives the image of a fighter,” Pécresse told the weekly Le Point.

Some sections of the political spectrum had an immediate allergic reaction to Macron's photos.

Volubles Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau complained about “excessively used masculine codes” in a post on X, the same language she used to condemn Macron's comments on sending troops to Ukraine.

“What a miserable form of politics. What a defeat for progressivism. What lazy political communication,” she added.

– Rising figures –

Turning to physically robust sports hasn't always been a good thing for politicians.

Britain's Boris Johnson, himself pictured in the past wearing red boxing gloves, was left red-faced in 2015 when he flattened a 10-year-old Japanese rugby fan while playing during a visit to Tokyo.

But the number of supporters among the public prevents leaders from throwing in the towel.

In France, the national boxing federation had 60,000 members last year, more than double the 2021 figure.

Boxing has also gone from a working-class sport once favored by the French Communist Party to a more bourgeois sport, with gyms flourishing in wealthy cities like Paris.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) has also been growing in popularity since the sport, which combines kickboxing and wrestling, was legalized in France by the Macron government in 2020.

The first fights organized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship global training took place in 2022 and are now broadcast regularly on the RMC Sport television channel.

MMA has tens of thousands of fighters and hundreds of clubs across France.

