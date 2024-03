Why Rubio would be a problematic choice for Trump's running mate

In the weeks and months to come, there will be plenty of speculation about Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, with familiar names auditioning, coming under scrutiny, sharing information with Trump's selection team. the former president and probably even making pilgrimages to Mar-a-Lago.

At least for now, as NBC News reported, one of Trump's home state senators is under serious consideration.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is moving up former President Donald Trump's list of potential vice presidential picks, according to six people familiar with Republican candidates' alleged search for a running mate. …From Trump's orbit, it's pretty clear that Rubio is in play, a Florida GOP veteran said.

On the surface, it's easy to see why the Republican senator would be on the shortlist. Rubio clearly has national ambitions, as evidenced by his own 2016 presidential bid, and adding him to this year's Republican ticket would likely give Trump a boost with Latino voters who might otherwise be turned off by the record and Trump's racism.

Furthermore, the legislator seems open to this idea. Anyone who is offered the chance to serve their country as vice president should consider it an honor, Rubio told NBC News this morning. I mean, that's why I'm in public service. He added, however, that he had not spoken to anyone on the Trump team about the possibility.

But if the senator is a genuine contender for his party's vice presidential nomination, it's worth keeping in mind some relevant details that might not be immediately obvious.

For example, when Rubio and Trump were rivals, senators insisted that the future president was a crook, and assessments became even more accurate over time. Rubio also told the audience that Trump might urinate on himself, around the time the Republican lawmaker was making vulgar jokes about Trump's genitals.

In June 2016, Rubio told voters that Trump was so dangerous that he could not be trusted with nuclear secrets. (It also proved prescient when Trump brought classified nuclear secrets to his glorified country club and refused to return them.)

After the 2016 election, Rubio eventually became chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and oversaw the committee as it investigated ties between the Trump campaign and its Russian benefactors. Rubio's investigation ultimately revealed, among other things, a direct link between senior Trump campaign officials and Russian intelligence services.

After the 2020 election, when Trump was pressuring Republican lawmakers to reject the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, Rubio was among the Republicans who ignored Trump's calls.

The moment Trump adds Rubio to his ticket, it's all back in the news.

Would the former president take the risk anyway? I'm skeptical, but he's definitely made a lot of irrational decisions before.

Postscript: Before I remind myself of the Constitution prohibiting presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the same state, I am aware of the issue, but the consensus among scholars tends to be that this is, in fact, allowed .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/rubio-problematic-choice-trumps-running-mate-rcna144476 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos