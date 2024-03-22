As congratulations, Xi Jinping wants to meet Prabowo as soon as possible: China-Indonesia relations are important

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Prabowo Subianto who was declared the winner of the 2024 presidential election by the General Election Commission (KPU).

Xi Jinping's congratulations were conveyed in an official letter delivered directly by Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Lu Kang during his meeting with Prabowo at the Ministry of Defense, Jakarta, Thursday (21/3/2024).

“I would like to express my congratulations and best wishes to you on your election as President of the Republic of Indonesia,” Xi Jinping wrote.

Xi Jinping explained that China and Indonesia are neighboring countries making joint efforts to accelerate the development of bilateral relations based on the principle of mutual trust and benefit.

He stressed that relations between China and Indonesia are very important.

“Relations between China and Indonesia are very important. “I am ready to work with you to guide the development of a Chinese-Indonesian community of shared future towards greater progress,” he said.

Afterwards, Xi Jinping expressed his desire to meet with Prabowo as soon as possible.

He then prayed that under Prabowo's government, Indonesia would always be prosperous and happy.

“I hope to meet you soon,” Xi Jinping said.

“May your country prosper and its people be happy,” he added.



