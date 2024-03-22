Turkish central bank raises its key rate to fight inflation





This photo taken on March 21, 2024 shows the logo of the Turkish central bank in Ankara, Trkiye. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) by Burak Akinci ANKARA, March 21 (Xinhua) — In a move that surprised the market, the Trkiye central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate by 5 percentage points, reversing a month-long pause and responding to calls for in favor of firmer action to combat soaring inflation. The bank raised its one-week repo rate from 45 to 50 percent, citing the need to counter rising prices. The move surprised analysts who had expected the rate to remain stable until national local elections scheduled for March 31. “In response to the deterioration of the inflation outlook, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to raise the policy rate,” the bank said in a statement. In February, the central bank suspended its tightening cycle and kept its key interest rate unchanged at 45 percent after eight consecutive monthly hikes. A cashier shows banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara, Trkiye, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) However, inflation in Trkiye reached a 15-month high of 67.07 percent in February and is expected to peak in the middle of the year before declining, according to official forecasts. The high inflation rate has hit the Turkish lira, causing it to fall to a rate above 32 lira to the US dollar. Economists welcomed the rate hike but said it could have been implemented sooner. They also expressed concern over the central bank's dwindling foreign exchange reserves, used to support the lira. “More significant rate hikes should have been made to slow such a high inflation rate,” said Senol Babuscu, a finance professor at Ankara’s Baskent University. People withdraw money from ATMs in Ankara, Trkiye, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua) Others highlighted the challenges of balancing inflation control and economic growth. High borrowing costs associated with rate hikes can dampen economic activity. Independent economist Arda Tunca questioned the effectiveness of recent central bank measures, such as new lending rules and restrictions on credit card spending, in curbing inflation. “People are increasingly turning to hard currencies to save, and central bank interventions are struggling to stabilize the lira,” Tunca said. The central bank's round of financial tightening comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new economic team last June that reversed his previous unorthodox economic policies. Erdogan has long opposed high interest rates, but economic pressures have forced him to change strategy. Despite recent increases in wages and pensions, many Turks struggle to afford basic necessities. The central bank's survey shows year-end inflation is expected to be well above its official forecasts. “Reducing inflation will not happen overnight,” Erdogan said recently, calling on the public to be patient. People shop at a market in Ankara, Trkiye, March 21, 2024. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

