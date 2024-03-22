What is India missing in Narendra Modi?

By Dr. Nsungbemo Ezung

In two months, Narendra Modi will achieve the unique feat of becoming the first non-Congressman to serve as Indian Prime Minister for two consecutive full terms, and he also hopes that by the end of the 18th general election, he becoming the first since Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, to become Prime Minister for a record third consecutive term. But what the people belonging to the world's largest democracy lacked for the last ten years was an open and free interaction/press conference from the current Prime Minister. This interaction with the press is one of the most sacred duties that the head of a democratic government owes to the citizens, and the last time this happened was in January 2014, when the outgoing Prime Minister , Manmohan Singh, organized a press conference in New Delhi which took place. lasted more than an hour during which he answered 62 questions from different journalists.

Answering questions from the press is a prior responsibility of elected leaders in a democracy. This represents the responsibility of leaders to the citizens who elected them and whom they represent. Accountability and transparency, among others, are two very important features of the Westminster model of parliamentary democracy; the very model that was adopted by the founding fathers of modern India to constitute a system of governance for the country. Following this Westminster model, Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) were an integral part of any business session in the United Kingdom (UK) House of Commons. These PMQs take place every Wednesday when the House is in session and its Prime Minister, on behalf of the government, is constitutionally obliged to answer questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) who have the liberty to demand a response from the Prime Minister on a series of questions that concern the nation and the world. The Prime Minister, in turn, has the responsibility to give the right answer to the deputies, who ask their questions on behalf of the people they represent. No one else in government is expected to answer the question on behalf of the Prime Minister/Government unless the Prime Minister/Government is on official leave. This means that the Prime Minister, as the head of government, is even responsible for the performance and actions of his cabinet members and the entire ruling system. The UK PMQs session and the performance of the Prime Minister during the session provides an important platform from which the credibility of the head of government is determined and held accountable, and it also provides an opportunity for citizens to assess the capacity of the Prime Minister. minister to lead the government and the country.

The PMQ session represents the best of British parliamentary democracy. The vibrancy of British democracy, as reflected in PMQs, is further enhanced by the Prime Minister's regular interactions with the press and conferences, taking responsibility for accountability and transparency beyond of Parliament. This practice means that the purpose of democracy is not only to seek the support of the people at the time of elections and to keep them in the dark about the work of elected representatives and the government until the next elections. Citizens, who are the true guardians of power in a democracy, must be informed and they have the right to hold the leaders they have elected to account. And one of the best possible ways to extend this privilege to the people is to follow the model of the UK's PMQ session and the Prime Minister's regular press conference.

Indian democracy is also no stranger to this phenomenon of responsibility. The tradition of accountability of elected representatives to citizens has been the hallmark of Indian democracy since its inception. BJP's first Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is fondly remembered for never shying away from answering media questions and holding regular press interactions during his tenure as chief minister.

This tradition has unfortunately been put aside since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, and we no longer know when this glorious democratic tradition will be reborn in India. Prime Minister Modi shielded himself from accountability by consistently refusing to have open and free interactions with the press during the last 10 years of his rule. Instead, India has witnessed over the past decade a multitude of dramatic monologues, containing numerous rounds of rhetoric, coming from the prime minister in front of a cheering crowd or a silent audience.

In a democracy, not answering questions from the media and journalists amounts to non-tolerance towards dissidents or political opponents. You wouldn't expect a head of government from the world's largest democracy to have kept the media at bay for this long. This amounts to an attack on press freedom, which constitutes a serious threat to democracy. Can India, as a democratic country, demand that Narendra Modi hold at least one open press conference before the start of the ensuing general elections?

During the last decade of BJP rule, Indian citizens did not enjoy the privilege of seeing their Prime Minister held accountable in the public domain. Can the ruling party now assure citizens that if elected for a third consecutive term, apart from all the many other election promises, the country will witness a new era of democracy where a press conference by the Prime Minister will become an event regular and will the tradition of free interactions between the Prime Minister and the fourth pillar of democracy be revived? Democracy is not just about holding elections at regular intervals; if this is the case, the citizens of a democratic country will only become a tool used by politicians to obtain political powers, without the citizens getting anything in return. Democratic elections must reflect the will of the people, and the government of the day must ensure that the promise of democracy made to citizens is kept. The exercise of democracy in India can never be complete as long as the head of government refuses to answer open and improvised questions from the representatives of the people and the press.