Trump's lawyers awarded more than $5 million last month as ex-president fights for cash

Former President Donald Trump paid his lawyers more than $5 million in February through his Save America PAC, new documents show that all his expenses combined in the previous month, the ex-president spends money to cover his legal fees while scrambling to raise more money. .

Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys Christopher Kise and Alina Habba attend the closing… [+] arguments during the Trump Organization's civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court on January 11.

Save America, which is covering the bulk of Trump's legal fees, raised about $5 million in February and spent $7.2 million in total, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission, compared with just $3.9 million. million dollars spent by the PAC in January.

Of that $7.2 million, about $5.3 million was spent paying Trump's lawyers, including money spent on legal advice from outside law firms and fees for attorneys Christina Bobb and Lindsey Halligan.

Trump also reported a debt of $534,361 to the law firm of his attorney Alina Habba, who represented him in his civil fraud case, the E. Jean Carroll v. Trump and other litigation, in addition to about $422,000 Trump paid his firm last month.

The law firm that received the most money from Save America last month was Robert & Robert PLLC, which represents Trump and his co-defendants in the civil fraud case against him and his company.

Most of the $5 million Save America received was a $5 million refund from its campaign fund, part of a broader $60 million refund that was almost entirely repaid and the PAC received only $10,890 in individual contributions.

Save America had about $4 million in cash on hand at the start of March, which is down from the $6.3 million it had at the end of January and would not be enough to cover Trump's legal fees without more money coming in.

Trump's bills are expected to continue to balloon as the cases against him intensify. All four criminal cases against the ex-president are still ongoing, with his trial over secret payments made during his 2016 campaign set to begin in mid-April, after a 30-day delay. Trump is also appealing rulings against him in his civil fraud and defamation cases against Carroll, and will go to the Supreme Court in April as the former president asks the justices to declare him immune from criminal prosecution.

$10.9 million. That's how much Trump's main campaign fund raised in February, according to his FEC filing, reporting $7.8 million in spending and ending the month with $33.5 million in cash on hand. The Trump campaign is trailing President Joe Biden, whose campaign brought in $21.3 million in February and began March with $71 million in cash on hand.

The payments from Trump's PAC to his lawyers come on top of the massive legal judgments the ex-president was separately ordered to pay, which have so far not been paid with PAC money. Trump posted $91.6 million bail earlier in March in response to Carrolls' defamation lawsuit, in which he was ordered to pay $83.3 million plus interest. He is also days away from the deadline to pay the more than $454 million he owes in his civil fraud case, as New York Attorney General Letitia James is expected to begin enforcing the judgment if Trump does not failed to post bail by March 25. Trump requested a call. The court decided to delay payment while he appeals, but has not yet ruled on his request.

Trump spending PAC money on his personal legal fees is a legal gray area, Dan Weiner, a former FEC attorney and director of the Brennan Center for Justices Elections and Government Program, told Forbes in February. This practice is highly questionable, Weiner said, although given the FEC's history of not addressing violations, particularly regarding any type of gray area, it is unlikely to take measures against Trump's legal payments. Because of lax enforcement, we have this kind of Wild West campaign finance landscape, where there are a bunch of rules, but they're so unevenly enforced that people don't have a good idea of ​​what they are. 'they can and cannot do, and it is obviously breeding. motive to push the limits, Weiner said.

Trump's legal spending has come under scrutiny in recent months in the run-up to the general election, as the ex-president reportedly scrambles to woo big donors and raise money to close the gap with Biden. The New York Times reported in March that some donors are reluctant to write checks to Trump because of his legal troubles, fearing their money would be used to pay his personal legal fees instead of helping his campaign. Trump's legal fees have also been an issue as the ex-president joined forces with the Republican National Committee to become the party's nominee, reshuffling the organization's leadership with its hand-picked officials, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, and establishing a joint fundraising committee. with the party. Trump's takeover of the RNC raised questions about whether the party would now help foot the bill for his personal lawyers, although campaign officials said that would not be the case. An RNC member introduced a resolution that would categorically prohibit the party from paying Trump's legal bills, but it did not pass.

