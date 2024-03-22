Repair of broken embankment in Demak will be completed by March 22, says President





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) affirmed that the process of repairing the broken embankment of the Wulan River in Karanganyar Subdistrict, Demak District, Central Java will be completed by the 22 March. “I asked the Minister of Public Works (who informed me that) the broken part was being repaired. We hope that the breach in the embankment will be repaired by tomorrow,” the president said after having observed a football match at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium here on Thursday (March 2020). 21) evening. Jokowi noted that the breach caused water from the Wulan River to flow into residential areas, causing flooding. According to local authorities, the floods inundated 89 villages in Demak's 11 subdistricts. The flood also cut off the main road connecting Demak to the neighboring Kudus district to the east. “The volume of water flowing (from the river) is enormous,” Jokowi stressed. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) and other stakeholders responded quickly to the ensuing floods due to the embankment failure affecting some 23,436 residents of Demak, Jokowi noted. He said the breach in the embankment was the second in a month after the Ministry of Works and Public Housing repaired the first breach last February. “During the first breach, the ministry quickly repaired the damaged part for three days. After the first repair of the embankment was completed, the breach was breached again,” Jokowi remarked. The president also said construction workers were working day and night to repair the embankment breach. “In addition, the rain is very intense there,” underlined the president. Ketanjung and Karanganyar villages in Demak's Karanganyar subdistrict experienced flooding on February 5 after heavy rains caused the Wulan River embankment to breach. Authorities revealed that rain caused two leaks in the embankment, each spanning 20 meters and 30 meters. On February 14, the government managed to plug the leaks. To remove flood water from residential areas, the government has provided more than 20 water suction machines with a total pumping capacity of 11,500 liters of water per second. The government also repaired the leaking embankment, making it stronger than it was before the breach that left Demak district flooded, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB). Related news: Government to compensate property owners affected by floods in Demak: BNPB Related News: BNPB Starts Focusing on Post-Flood Measures in Demak, Central Java

