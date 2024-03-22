Trump tests waters on 15-week abortion ban





Former President Trump is teasing the announcement of a federal ban on abortion if he is re-elected, opening himself to a wave of attacks from Democrats who see it as a galvanizing issue for their voters.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, said on Fox News on Sunday that he would make a decision “very soon” on an abortion proposal. On Tuesday, he suggested he was considering supporting a 15-week ban, while suggesting he could “bring the country together” on the deeply polarizing issue.

“Now people agree on a number of weeks of 15, and I think in terms of that, and it will result in something very reasonable,” Trump said on a New York-based radio show . “But people actually are, even the hardliners agree… 15 weeks seems like a number that people agree on.” But I will make this announcement at the appropriate time.

The comments are the latest example of Trump flirting with support for a national ban on abortion, prompting a new wave of attacks from Democrats who have hammered the former president on the issue and made it central of the 2024 presidential race.

“Republicans own the abortion ban,” said Democratic strategist Christy Setzer. “They also have prohibitions for [in vitro fertilization] and even birth control, all issues that greatly galvanize Democrats, independents and some opposition Republicans.

Setzer predicted the issue would help candidates like Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mt.), “who needs a motivated base” in what is shaping up to be a close re-election campaign.

“When Republicans talk about plans to restrict women's health, it reminds me of that children's book: 'Please don't throw me into the woods!'” she added, referring to to the use of reverse psychology to achieve the desired result.

She nevertheless predicted that Trump would “try to have it both ways” on abortion. “He knows this issue is a political lose-win for Republicans, but he can't offend his friends in the evangelical community or the Supreme Court, and that ship has sailed anyway.”

The Biden campaign released a statement Wednesday from Amanda Zurawski, who had a life-threatening infection after Texas doctors initially refused to perform an abortion when she was 18 weeks pregnant.

“Trump is not 'signaling,' he is not 'suggesting,' he is not 'leaning' toward anything – he is actively planning to ban abortion nationwide if elected, inflicting the same cruelty and the same chaos I experienced. the entire country,” she said. “We cannot allow this to happen.”

Democrats have ridden a wave of electoral momentum since the Supreme Court's conservative majority — including three Trump appointees — overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, paving the way for GOP-led states to restrict abortion access.

Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterms, won both houses of the Virginia state legislature and the Kentucky governor's mansion in 2023, and saw Kansas and Ohio vote in referendums to protect the right to abortion. In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his Republican colleagues tried unsuccessfully to rally voters around a 15-week abortion ban.

Over the past year, Trump has repeatedly avoided answering whether he would sign a national abortion ban if re-elected. He blamed Republicans' messaging on abortion for their 2022 midterm election woes, and he called a Florida law restricting abortion after six weeks of pregnancy a “terrible mistake.”

He has largely ignored pressure from outside groups to publicly support an abortion ban, arguing that it is more important for Republicans to win elections so they can enact the anti-abortion policies they support. Evangelical voters did not punish Trump for his lack of hard-line leadership, as he dominated the Iowa caucuses and won the Republican Party primaries, losing only Washington, D.C. and Vermont.

But Republican officials have argued since the 2022 midterm elections that the party's candidates must recalibrate their messaging on abortion to put Democrats on the defensive.

“To me, there seems to be a general consensus that 15 weeks is not necessarily terrible,” said Shermichael Singleton, a Republican strategist, who pointed to a Gallup poll from last year in which 69 percent of voters said abortion should be legal in the country. first three months of pregnancy.

“The problem for Republicans is how do we communicate that? How can we overcome the obstacle caused by Democrats' consistent and persistent message that Republicans are totally opposed to reproductive rights? »

Singleton added that Trump is “maybe testing the waters on this.”

“How do people respond? And we'll have to see over time,” he said. Still, Singleton added: “It's a little scary because I don't think the Republicans have handled the messaging on this very well.”

Some anti-abortion groups have downplayed supporting a ban after a certain number of weeks, stressing that such legislation is unlikely to pass a narrowly divided Congress. Instead, these groups have argued that the policies a conservative administration could enact are more meaningful.

“What we know about President Trump is that he put in place the strongest pro-life administration in history and enacted the strongest pro-life policies in history. So that's a good indication, I think, of how President Trump would approach these issues in a moment. term,” Roger Severino, a former Trump administration health official, told The Hill last month.

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to Trump during his first term in the White House, said last week that Republicans should advocate for a consensus position on abortion as a “minimum federal standard.” of 15 weeks, while supporting exceptions for cases of rape, incest and abortion. life of the mother. Trump has said he supports such exceptions.

“I'm very realistic about this,” Conway said at a Politico health care summit. “I think we should be compassionate. We need to reflect consensus, and I think that also requires concessions.

