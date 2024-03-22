Why Narendra Modi speaks locally

The Congress's Lok Sabha election campaign in 1998 was all about Sonia Gandhi and a desperate attempt to get the party, so accustomed to being in power, back into government.

Sonia Gandhi was the star campaigner of the Congress and would land at 138 helipads and airstrips, after the collapse of IK Gujral's United Front government. By the end of her rallying spree in 1998, Sonia would speak to 15 million people.

Many in the crowd stood speechless at a “white woman” speaking in Hindi.. She began with greetings in local dialects and delivered a speech in heavily accented Hindi, reading from a draft in Roman script.

However, Sonia Gandhi made the effort. She knew how imperative Hindi was if she wanted to break the “Italian mold” that her rivals were trying to mold her into.

Back to 2024. In 25 years, the language game has now reached a whole new level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays an important role in this, as does artificial intelligence (AI).

India is a land of a hundred languages ​​and is described as a country where “kos kos by badle paani, char kos by vaani'.

Indian states were created on linguistic criteria. Languages ​​have also shaped its history and politics, be it the anti-Hindi movement in the Dravidian states, the anti-Bengali agitation in Assam or the 'Marathi manoos' agitation.

Most travelers know this very well. Any effort to speak in your native language is welcomed by locals and sometimes opens the door to good home-cooked meals.

PM MODI MAKES EFFORT TO CONNECT IN A DOZEN LANGUAGES

In an interview with Humans of Bombay in 2019, Prime Minister Modi described how he became a traveler at the age of 17. He spoke of his desire to meet people from all over India.

In 1969, 17-year-old Modi left his home in Vadnagar for a journey that would transform him.

He left from Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Rajkot and visited Belur Math near Kolkata. Then he went to Guwahati. Later he reached another ashram founded by Swami Vivekananda in Almora.

Even after becoming Prime Minister, Modi traveled to all parts of the country, be it to inaugurate a project, flag down a Vande Bharat train or visit a temple. India's most traveled prime minister has made a record number of trips to the northeast, a region that was previously not on the Centre's priority list.

As prime minister, Modi tried to connect with people by greeting them and saying a few sentences in their native language.

In Pathanamthitta, Kerala, Prime Minister Modi began his speech by addressing the crowd in Malayalam. “The enthusiasm of Pathanamthitta assures me that the 'lotus' will bloom in Kerala,” he said in Malayalam to applause from the crowd.

“I admire the way Narendra Modi ji wholeheartedly embraces the culture of every state,” Naresh Dhanraj Kella, a chartered accountant and BJP member, reacted to X.

During his five-day tour of five southern Indian states, Prime Minister Modi made an effort to speak in local languages.

Previously, the Prime Minister's speeches were translated by translators, but now artificial intelligence (AI) is coming to the aid. And social media helps broaden the reach of these discourses.

SPEAK IN HINDI, BE HEARD IN TAMIL

During the Prime Minister's five-day tour, a Hindi speech by the Prime Minister, delivered in front of a massive crowd, was translated into Tamil in real time using AI software.

The experiment actually began in December last year at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

“Those in Tamil Nadu, I request them to use your earphones (to listen to speech) using AI technology for the first time. This was my first experience. In future, I will use it and you will have to respond. Now, “as usual, I am speaking in Hindi and AI will translate it into Tamil,” PM Modi told the participants, who were a mix of people from the north and south.

“I hope that using AI will help my voice reach you easily,” he said in December 2023. And he did it on the campaign trail.

The BJP has created separate social media channels to promote Prime Minister Modi's speeches in eight regional languages. Five of these handles on X (formerly Twitter) were created in February this year.

Social media provides Prime Minister's speeches in Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

HOW AN IMPERFECT ACCENT ALSO HELPS

“Eti upasthita, samasta bhai bhouni… mora namashkar”, said PM Modi in Odia at a rally in Jajpur on March 5. He had started his speech with “Jai Janannath, Jai Maa Birja, Jai Siya Ram”.

Like 'Jai Siya Ram' in the heart of Hindi, 'Jai Jagannath' is used as a greeting in Odisha.

While some natives mock Modi's accent on social media, the prime minister who makes the effort to speak in local languages ​​is generally praised.

Travelers know it too. It's the effort put into trying to speak in the local language, not the sophistication, that matters most.

Residents praise the effort put into choosing a language on the street, not the expertise of the courses.

“Modi's Odia is better than Naveen's Odia,” reacted a user to Jajpur's speech, drawing a comparison with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Despite being a favorite of the Odia people, Naveen Patnaik struggles to speak Odia fluently.

“Naveena so your best Odia Modi kahila,” said another person, rating Modi's Odia better than that of the chief minister.

“Bro spoke with Sambalpuri and Odia accent,” another person commented.

At times, PM Modi has gone beyond the 'one state, one language' principle.

In Siliguri, West Bengal, he spoke Bengali and Nepali. The hill station in North Bengal has a considerable Nepali population.

“Aamar priyo maa, bhai, dada, didi ebong boner sador nomoshkar janai,” » said the Prime Minister in Bengali, which was followed by “My beloved ama baba daju bhai didi baini sabaai lai hai dhero namashkar” in Nepali.

THE LANGUAGE OF BHARAT JODO

It's not just the language. Prime Minister Modi chooses the dialect carefully when he is in a particular region.

“In the land of Karmabhoomi of Maharshi Valmiki, Sharanbhoomi of Mata Sita and this land of Lav Kush, let us worship God”, he said in Bhojpuri at a rally in Bettiah, Bihar on March 6.

Bhojpuri is the dialect spoken mainly in western Bihar as well as eastern Uttar Pradesh.

This is in contrast to the Prime Minister using Maithili, which is used in the Mithila region of Bihar, including Purnea.

“Basal, on the banks of the Saura River, which connects eastern and western India, names this sacred land Purnea”, Prime Minister Modi addressed the crowd at the Parivartan rally in Purnea in 2015.

At two rallies in Bhagalpur in southeastern Bihar in 2015 and 2019, Prime Minister Modi also used the local Angika dialect to greet people.

Whether it is a shawl or a head covering, the Prime Minister also uses local clothing to establish a visual connection with the people.

No opposition leader makes such a concerted effort to use the language or costume of a region to connect with the local population.

Compare this with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose mother had, in 1998, used a sprinkling of local dialects and accented Hindi to connect with the masses.

During the entire course of his Bharat Jodo Yatra and later the Bharat Nyay Yatra which concluded recently in Maharashtra, it was necessary to make an effort to find out exactly where Rahul Gandhi was. There was no audible or visual signal.

Rahul in Assam looked and sounded the same as in Bihar.

There is a big difference between a traveler and a tourist. While a traveler is attracted by the people, a tourist is attracted by the place.

At a time when people are closely investigating whether a politician has walked the talk, there is a reason why Prime Minister Modi speaks in multiple languages. And his past as a traveler has something to do with it.