Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized during protests against the detention of his political rival | World News





India's prime minister has been branded a “scared dictator” after the arrest of a key opposition politician. DelhiThe country's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent anti-corruption campaigner, was arrested following a raid on Thursday evening. He leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) – also known as the Common People's Party – and his arrest comes weeks before the start of national elections. Picture:

Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Reuters



The AAP is part of an alliance of opposition parties that have come together to become the main challenger to the Narendra Modithe ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rivals say Mr Modi is using law enforcement to orchestrate a crackdown, and Mr Kejriwal's arrest sparked protests on Friday. Thousands demonstrated in Delhi – some shouting “Death to democracy, long live Kejriwal!” » – and security forces were deployed. IndiaThe Enforcement Directorate, a federal agency controlled by Mr Modi's government, has accused Mr Kejriwal's party and ministers of accepting a billion rupees (£9.5 million) of bribes due to Delhi's alcohol policy. The AAP denied the “fabricated” allegations and promised Mr Kejriwal would remain the city's highest elected official while it fought his case in court. Picture:

Photo: AP



Political commentator Neerja Chowdhury said: “It looks like harassment as only opposition leaders are being singled out. » Noting that no investigations have been opened against members of Mr Modi's party, she added: “The playing field is not level.” The government has been accused of abusing its power to harass and weaken its political rivals, gaining an unfair advantage in the polls. Read more on Sky News:

Why does man see distorted, demon-like faces?

Sir Keir Starmer criticizes New England kit

A “revolutionary” lung cancer vaccine developed Picture:

Photo: AP



A series of searches, arrests and corruption investigations were launched against opposition figures, with charges dropped against those who later joined Mr Modi's party. The BJP says law enforcement acts independently of the government, with a spokesperson accusing Mr Kejriwal's party of playing the “victim card”. Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, wrote on X: “A frightened dictator wants to create a dead democracy.” The Congress separately accused the government of freezing its bank account in a bid to cripple its election campaign. Meanwhile, AAP politician Raghav Chadha said, “India is in an undeclared emergency. Our democracy is today seriously threatened. » Mr Kejriwal launched the AAP in 2012 and campaigned on a promise to rid India's political system of corruption – with a broom as his party logo. Picture:

Photo: Reuters



India's general elections are expected to be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, with the results expected to be declared three days later. Mr. Modi is widely expected to win a third term.

