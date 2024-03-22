Politics
No mention of 'return of assets of corruption suspects' in 2022 Indonesia-Singapore meeting
A video of a meeting in 2022 between Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian president Joko Widodo was shared with false claims showing Lee agreeing to return billions of dollars allegedly parked in his city-state by corrupt Indonesian individuals. But no such agreement was mentioned in official documents released by either country following the bilateral meeting. As of March 22, 2024, there are no official reports of such an agreement.
“The best end-of-year gift,” says the Indonesian caption of a TikTok post downloaded on January 28, 2024.
The post shared a 32-second clip, which has been viewed more than 142,100 times. It opens with the signing of a document by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong under the gaze of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi.
“Thank you, Mr. Jokowi. Singapore agrees to return 1 trillion rupiah in assets of corruption suspects,” a female narrator says in the video.
The second half of the clip shows Nurul Ghufronthe vice president of Indonesia's anti-corruption agency, or KPK, speaking about an extradition treaty (archived link).
“The Corruption Eradication Commission truly appreciates the progress in the extradition agreement process that was signed today,” he said.
Indonesian text on the video repeats this claim, saying that “Singapore returns one trillion rupiah” ($64 billion) in “Indonesian state assets stolen by corruption suspects.”
“I really got goosebumps, Mr. Jokowi is the best and the greatest,” the text also says, saluting the president for his “courage to oppose foreign countries to defend his people.”
Jokowiwho first took office as president in October 2014, enjoys consistently high approval ratings, despite accusations that he had used state resources to tip the scales in favor of presidential candidate Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, who chose Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, as his running mate in the February 2024 elections.
As Jokowi entered the final year of his presidency, his approval rating reached 80.8 percent in January 2024 but was down slightly to 76.6 percent the next month in a context of rising rice prices (archived links here And here).
The same video was viewed more than 917,600 times after being shared alongside a similar claim on TikTok. here And hereas well as on top Instagram end of February and beginning of 2024.
A longer clip has broadcast since at least 2022, accumulating one million views. The five-minute video shows not only Jokowi and Lee, as well as Ghufron, but also other top Indonesian officials: then-Chief Minister of Security Mahfud MD and Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati.
However, the video was shared in a false context.
First extract
A keyword search on Google revealed that the first part of the fake video was job by the official YouTube account of the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat on January 25, 2022 (archived link).
The video is titled: “The meeting of President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, in Bintan Regency on January 25, 2022.”
During the bilateral meeting on the Indonesian resort island of Bintan, the two leaders signed a number of agreements, including on the extradition of fugitives, airspace management and defense cooperation, according to press releases from the ministry. Singaporean And Indonesian governments (archived links here And here).
There is no mention of the restitution of assets of corruption suspects in the Presidential Secretariat video and in government statements.
Below is a screenshot comparison of video in the fake post (left) and the original video from the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat (right):
The clip was also used in reports on the bilateral meeting, published by the Indonesian media outlet. Daily Kompas and television channel based in Singapore CNA (archived links here And here).
Second extract
Keyword searches on YouTube revealed that the second clip, which shows KPK official Ghufron, was taken from his interview with the Indonesian channel Metro TV, which went online at midnight on January 26, 2022 (archived link).
In the interview, Ghufron applauded the long-awaited extradition treaty, saying it could help bring to justice fugitives who have found refuge in other countries.
Below is a screenshot comparison of the fake post video (left) and the original Metro TV video (right):
THE extradition treaty, which was later approved by the Indonesian parliament in December 2022, aims to help Jakarta track down corruption suspects who have taken refuge or stored money overseas in Singapore.
The longer video circulating in 2022 includes two additional clips. A clip shows Mahfud giving a press conference in February 2022 on the ratification of the agreements signed by Jokowi and Lee the previous month, while the others show Sri Mulyani giving a lecture on state assets and fiscal policy at Gadjah Mada University of Indonesia in October 2018 (archived links here And here).
Other clips used in the fake messages do not mention Singapore's return of assets in reports on the 2022 bilateral meeting.
AFP found no credible reports that Singapore and Indonesia had entered into such a deal.
|
