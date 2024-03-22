Trump lashes out at Letitia James as she takes first step toward seizing Seven Springs Golf Club, Westchester: Live





New York Attorney General Letitia James has already begun laying the groundwork to seize Donald Trump's assets in anticipation of his failure to post $464 million bail in his Big Apple fraud trial, including Deadline is Monday.

It emerged on Thursday that Ms. James had filed the judgment in the months-long lawsuit with the Westchester County Clerk's Office in New York on March 7, suggesting she was taking steps to repossess the Republican candidates' estate at Presidential Seven Springs and the Trump National Golf Club in the area.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee later complained on Truth Social that her actions were so unconstitutional and unjust and would leave an irreparable stain on New York State and its justice system.

Mr. Trump's lawyers complained earlier this week that they had contacted more than 30 bail bond companies for help with bail, but found it virtually impossible to come up with the money.

Meanwhile, according to a newly released transcript from the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, a White House valet testified before the panel that then-President Trump had threatened Mike Pence before the Capitol riot.

Key Points Show Latest Update 1711107039Trumps PAC spent $230,000 a day on legal fees in February, records show

The Republican bills exceed funds allocated to one of his key political action committees, underscoring the strain his numerous court battles, lawsuits and criminal charges are putting on his presidential campaign.

Fundraising committees linked to the former president have regularly relied on his legal failures and the mountain of criminal charges against him to demand money from his supporters while presenting him as a victim of a conspiracy policy from his Democratic rivals.

His Save America leadership PAC spent nearly $5.6 million in February while raising $5 million, according to campaign reports submitted to the Federal Election Commission.

The PAC ended the month with about $4 million in the bank.

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 11:30

1711105239Trump plans to bring back the ghosts of advisers from the past

As Trump's re-election campaign gathers pace, he appears to be turning to overhauling his list of advisers in hopes of reclaiming his former glories.

His former 2016 campaign managers, Corey Lewandowski and Paul Manafort, are reportedly in talks to return, while near-legendary conservative conservative Roger Stone is increasingly appearing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Here's more on some old ghouls threatening a return from the afterlife.

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 11:00

1711103439Where is Ivana Trump buried? trends as James prepares for repossession

The following macabre phrase is apparently a trending search term this morning due to fears that the New York golf club that the state's attorney general is considering seizing from Donald Trump may also house the grave of his late first wife.

Fortunately, that's not the case, because Ivana Trump, who died at the age of 73 in July 2022, is actually buried at her former husband's other northeast golf resort in Bedminster, W. New Jersey, but who knows? this too could eventually fall into his hands if the businessman cannot raise the money to pay his fraud penalties.

(PA)

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 10:30

1711101639Trump threatened Pence in riot call before Capitol, new testimony says

According to a newly released transcript from the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack, a White House valet said then-President Trump threatened Mike Pence before the Capitol riot.

The valet said he heard Trump urging the vice president to overturn the certification of the 2020 congressional election results on the day of the failed insurrection, telling him: Mike, it's a political career killer if you do that . Do what is right.

Here is Andrew Feinberg's report.

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 10:00

1711099800What do New Yorkers think of the possible seizure of Trump Tower?

The intrepid Kelly Rissman asked Manhattan residents this question, with interesting results.

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 09:30

1711098039Truth Social: Trump rages at James over potential asset repossession

Here's the latest from the Hieronymus Bosch nightmare that is Donald Trump's social media platform.

You won't be surprised to learn that he's pretty furious about James' latest case:

Plus, he weighed in on CROOKED JOE with the help of hysterical Fox News Southern Border coverage, bringing up (yet again) his supposed love for the Latino community and posting this frankly rather strange statement on Truth Social itself.

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 09:00

1711095300Letitia James takes first steps toward seizing Trump assets in New York

Days after Donald Trump lost a months-long civil trial for defrauding investors, New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was prepared to begin seizing his assets if the former president could not find not the money to pay the $464 million judgment against him.

Earlier this month, her office took the first step in that direction and it appears she has her eye on Trump's Seven Springs estate and the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester, for starters.

Alex Woodward has the latest version.

Joe SommerladMarch 22, 2024 8:15 am

1711088100 Were you better off four years ago?

The Biden campaign seems to have a clearer memory of March 2020 than the Trump team…

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 22, 2024 06:15

1711080900Trump's candidate triumphed in the Ohio Republican primary, what does that mean for November?

John Bowden filed this report from Ohio earlier this week:

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 22, 2024 04:15

1711073717New transcript shows Trump threatened Pence in riot call before Capitol

A White House valet who was with former President Donald Trump the day Congress certified his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden told the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 that Mr. Trump had threatened the future political viability of then-Vice President Mike Pence in a phone call just before Mr. Pence was scheduled to preside over a joint session of Congress to count electoral college ballots.

Oliver O'ConnellMarch 22, 2024 02:15

