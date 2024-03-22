China is expanding its aggression. “Xi Jinping is more courageous than ever”





For more than a decade, China has been stealthily working to change the territorial and maritime status quo in the Indo-Pacific region.

Recently, Beijing has only accelerated the destabilization of this area. As the wars in Ukraine and Gaza deplete U.S. military resources, a direct confrontation with China is the last thing the United States needs.

“The greatest risk of escalation occurs in the South China Sea” The situation is paradoxical: if Washington gives up on stopping China's aggressive expansionism, particularly in the South China Sea, confrontation will become even more likely and more destructive. Almost daily, China finds new ways to intimidate Taiwan, which Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly promised to “unify” with the mainland (although this goal has no basis in international law or in the history). Continuation of the material below the video

War clouds are also gathering over the Himalayas. For almost four years, China has been increasing its incursions into India's border territory. In the East China Sea, China is intruding into the territorial waters and airspace of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which Beijing claims. These actions force Tokyo to remilitarize. Over the years, China has worked tirelessly to consolidate its dominance in the South China Sea and exploit the region's vast resources. This area is of strategic importance for global trade. A third of global shipping passes through the South China Sea. “China sends its navy and coast guard to hunt down, pursue and destroy American ships” To strengthen its position in this area, China has built artificial islands on isolated reefs and atolls and transformed them into forward military bases, although these actions constitute a blatant violation of international law. A 2016 ruling by an arbitration tribunal in The Hague invalidated China's claims in the South China Sea, but three successive US administrations since then have failed to take steps to curb China's ambitions. Currently, China's navy and air force regularly patrol its neighbors' exclusive economic zones, and China's coast guard, the world's largest and most militarized, conducts “invasive patrols” in the fields. subsea oil and gas from other countries. Chinese coast guard vessels, including huge vessels, do not hesitate to use “non-lethal” weapons such as high-pressure water cannons and long-range acoustic devices. Additionally, China sends its navy and coast guard to track, pursue and bury U.S. ships, as well as those from smaller countries like the Philippines and Vietnam that have territorial claims in the region. Even fishing clothing has been targeted. They were destroyed several times. Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP / East News A Chinese Coast Guard vessel attacks a Filipino civilian unit working with the Philippine military to resupply the Scarborough Shoal Islands in the South China Sea March 5, 2024, with a water cannon.

“China wants strategic domination” China's militarization of the South China Sea poses the greatest threat to the Philippines and Vietnam. Hanoi pursues an independent foreign policy, which the Vietnamese Prime Minister describes as a “historic imperative”. The Philippines, meanwhile, is a long-time ally of the United States. In 1951, Manila signed a mutual defense treaty with Washington. Yet when it comes to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea, the United States has largely left the Philippines to its fate. In 2012, when China seized the Philippine islands of Scarborough Shoal, the country's traditional habitat located in Manila's exclusive economic zone, President Barack Obama's administration remained silent. Since that time China has gradually reduced Philippine control over other areas of the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone. The United States, meanwhile, has offered its ally only statements of support. As the recent increase in provocations in the South China Sea indicates, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, is bolder than ever despite the growing risk of escalation. America's failure to contain China's aggressive expansionism harms its own security and commercial interests. US President Joe Biden says the US wants “competition with China, not conflict”. But China wants strategic dominance starting with the South China Sea and is willing to risk conflict to achieve it. The South China Sea has become the test of American resolve that Xi expects from Biden. The world, especially countries on the front lines of Chinese expansionism, can only hope that Xi is wrong and that the United States finds a way to stop China without military conflict.

