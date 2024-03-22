Politics
Politician Preference Ratings: March 2024
Keir Starmer continues to be the UK's most popular politician and, for the first time, we look at national attitudes towards Vaughan Gething, Susan Hall and Humza Yousaf.
Keir Starmer and work
Keir Starmer continues to be the most popular (least unpopular) political figure in the United Kingdom. Currently, 35% of Brits have a favorable opinion of Starmer (+3 since the end of February), but 53% of people have a negative opinion of the Labor leader (no change), giving the Labor Party a net favorable rating of -18. total.
Starmers' ratings are similar to those of his party, of which 38% of Britons have a favorable view (-1) compared to 53% who have an unfavorable view (+3).
Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives
After a bruise week of leadership speculation, Rishi Sunak's favorable ratings continue to languish. With only 21% positive opinion of the Prime Minister (-1 compared to the previous poll) and 71% unfavorable opinion (+2), Sunaks' net score of -50 is close to its lowest level this year. day (-51 in January).
The Conservative Party is also unpopular, with 20% favorable opinion (no change) but 72% unfavorable opinion (-2).
Nigel Farage
This is our first poll to include Nigel Farage since he came out of the jungle I'm a Celebrity in December, and the results show that while his appearance had an impact on the public's perception of him, these have since disappeared. The 24% of favorable opinions towards the reformist British president are almost the same as in December (-1), while the 64% of unfavorable opinions are unchanged.
Notably, those who voted Conservative in 2019 have a more favorable view of Nigel Farage than of Rishi Sunak. While Farage is popular among 2019 Conservatives, 50% have a positive view and 42% a negative view. Sunak is unpopular, with 40% having a favorable view of the Prime Minister but 54% an unfavorable view.
Vaughan Gething and Mark Drakeford
This week Vaughan Gething saw become Prime Minister of Wales, following his election as leader of the Welsh Labor Party. Unsurprisingly for a Welsh politician, Gething is poorly known in the UK, with 75% of Britons saying they don't know what they think of him. Currently, 8% have a positive opinion and 17% a negative opinion.
His predecessor Mark Drakeford is himself little known, since 56% of British people say they have no opinion on him after more than five years in office. One in six (16%) say they have a positive view of Drakeford, compared to 28% who have a negative view.
Diane Abbott
Diane Abbott inadvertently found herself at the center of a row within the Conservative Party this month, following the announcement that Tory donor Frank Hester made comments about him that many considered racist.
One in five Britons (19%) have a favorable opinion of Diane Abbott, compared to 55% who have an unfavorable opinion. Among those who voted for Labor in 2019, when she was in the shadow cabinet, 43% have a positive view and 32% a negative view, but among those who currently intend to support the party , it divides at 38% against 36%.
Abbott has been suspended from the Labor Party since April 2023, following backlash against a letter she wrote about racism. In recent days, Labor politician Harriet Harman said: it would be sad if Abbott's career ended outside the Labor Party, and Labor voters agree. Although divided on her personal stance, those currently intending to vote Labor believe that Abbott should be readmitted to the party by a margin of 48% to 18%. The general public is divided: 31% say Abbott should be allowed to return, but 32% say she should not.
Sadiq Khan and Susan Hall
Sadiq Khan was another cause of dispute within the Conservative Party in recent weeks, with Lee Anderson suspended as conservative vice president for saying that the mayor was controlled by Islamists.
Our first survey of national attitudes towards the Mayor of London since mid-2022 shows that Khan's popularity has declined slightly: 24% have a favorable view of Khan (-3), while 56% have an unfavorable view (+5 ).
Our first-ever survey of national attitudes toward Khan's conservative rival, Susan Hall, shows she is poorly recognized across the country. Nearly eight in ten Brits (79%) say they don't know Susan Hall, while 5% have a positive view and 16 a negative view.
Even among the few 2019 conservative voters who have heard of Hall, they are more likely to have a negative opinion of her (12%) rather than a positive one (6%).
Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon
It is also the first time we have questioned the national favorability of Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf. Although the majority of Brits have an opinion of Yousaf, this opinion tends to be negative: 39% have a negative opinion, compared to 15% a positive opinion.
A poll on attitudes towards her predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, the first since February 2023, shows that attitudes towards her have become significantly more negative over the last year, a period which included his arrest as part of a police investigation into the SNP's finances. More than six in ten Britons (63%) have an unfavorable opinion of Sturgeon (+12 since the previous survey) compared to only 19% having a positive opinion (-14).
Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Jeremy Corbyn
This month's poll also included several former party leaders.
Our first poll on Boris Johnson since June 2023 shows largely the same opinion of him, with 24% positive opinion (+4) and 70% negative opinion (-2). This makes him as unpopular as Rishi Sunak nationally, although he is less popular among those currently intending to vote for the party, 64% of whom have a positive view of Johnson compared to 76% for Sunak.
However, among those who voted for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister in 2019, the former Prime Minister is more favored than the current one, with 50% to Sunak's 40%.
Liz Truss is not popular among conservative voting groups or anyone else. This poll is the first time we have asked questions about the former Prime Minister since February 2023, and opinion towards her remains at an all-time low: only 8% have a favorable opinion of her (unchanged since the last poll) while 81% have an unfavorable opinion (also unchanged). ).
This is actually the first time we have asked the public's opinion on Jeremy Corbyn since April 2020, and in four years this has changed little. Around a quarter (24%) have a favorable view of Corbyn (+4), while 65% have an unfavorable view (no change).
While Corbyn is popular among those who supported the party he led in the 2019 general election (55% favorable to 39% unfavorable), he divides current Labor voters, with 47% liking him but 46% unfavorable. to hate him. His successor Keir Starmer is more popular among both groups.
Photo: Getty
