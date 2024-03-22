Politician Preference Ratings: March 2024

Keir Starmer continues to be the UK's most popular politician and, for the first time, we look at national attitudes towards Vaughan Gething, Susan Hall and Humza Yousaf.

Keir Starmer and work Keir Starmer continues to be the most popular (least unpopular) political figure in the United Kingdom. Currently, 35% of Brits have a favorable opinion of Starmer (+3 since the end of February), but 53% of people have a negative opinion of the Labor leader (no change), giving the Labor Party a net favorable rating of -18. total. Starmers' ratings are similar to those of his party, of which 38% of Britons have a favorable view (-1) compared to 53% who have an unfavorable view (+3). Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives After a bruise week of leadership speculation, Rishi Sunak's favorable ratings continue to languish. With only 21% positive opinion of the Prime Minister (-1 compared to the previous poll) and 71% unfavorable opinion (+2), Sunaks' net score of -50 is close to its lowest level this year. day (-51 in January). The Conservative Party is also unpopular, with 20% favorable opinion (no change) but 72% unfavorable opinion (-2).

Nigel Farage This is our first poll to include Nigel Farage since he came out of the jungle I'm a Celebrity in December, and the results show that while his appearance had an impact on the public's perception of him, these have since disappeared. The 24% of favorable opinions towards the reformist British president are almost the same as in December (-1), while the 64% of unfavorable opinions are unchanged. Notably, those who voted Conservative in 2019 have a more favorable view of Nigel Farage than of Rishi Sunak. While Farage is popular among 2019 Conservatives, 50% have a positive view and 42% a negative view. Sunak is unpopular, with 40% having a favorable view of the Prime Minister but 54% an unfavorable view.

Vaughan Gething and Mark Drakeford This week Vaughan Gething saw become Prime Minister of Wales, following his election as leader of the Welsh Labor Party. Unsurprisingly for a Welsh politician, Gething is poorly known in the UK, with 75% of Britons saying they don't know what they think of him. Currently, 8% have a positive opinion and 17% a negative opinion. His predecessor Mark Drakeford is himself little known, since 56% of British people say they have no opinion on him after more than five years in office. One in six (16%) say they have a positive view of Drakeford, compared to 28% who have a negative view. Diane Abbott Diane Abbott inadvertently found herself at the center of a row within the Conservative Party this month, following the announcement that Tory donor Frank Hester made comments about him that many considered racist. One in five Britons (19%) have a favorable opinion of Diane Abbott, compared to 55% who have an unfavorable opinion. Among those who voted for Labor in 2019, when she was in the shadow cabinet, 43% have a positive view and 32% a negative view, but among those who currently intend to support the party , it divides at 38% against 36%. Abbott has been suspended from the Labor Party since April 2023, following backlash against a letter she wrote about racism. In recent days, Labor politician Harriet Harman said: it would be sad if Abbott's career ended outside the Labor Party, and Labor voters agree. Although divided on her personal stance, those currently intending to vote Labor believe that Abbott should be readmitted to the party by a margin of 48% to 18%. The general public is divided: 31% say Abbott should be allowed to return, but 32% say she should not.