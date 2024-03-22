Donald Trump has three ways to escape the bond problem, legal analyst says





Donald Trump has three main ways to avoid the liquidation of his New York real estate assets following a civil judgment for fraud, according to a legal analyst.

The former president and presumptive 2024 Republican nominee has until Monday to secure $464 million bail or face the prospect of property and asset seizures.

Last fall, Judge Arthur Engoron of New York found Trump liable for fraud and ordered him to pay a fine of $355 million, which was ultimately increased to $454 million when interest was added, in the New York Attorney General's civil fraud lawsuit. Letitia James against Trump, his adult sons, and members of the Trump Organization.

On Monday, Trump's legal counsel said in a filing with a New York appeals court that his efforts to secure bail were unsuccessful. This resulted in “diligent efforts” to approach around 30 surety bonding companies through four separate brokers, to no avail.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to vote in the Florida primary election at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, March 19… The former president American and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives to vote in the Florida primary election at a polling station at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, March 19, 2024. Trump has until Monday, March 25 to fund a $464 million bond to avoid liquidation of its New York real estate assets. More from GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney and CNN legal commentator Elie Honig said Thursday during an appearance on the network's News Central that Trump has three realistic paths to financing the $464 million, including covering his own fines and restitution of his sons Eric and Donald Jr., co-defendants. in the case.

One solution is to request a delay or obtain a reduction in the deposit.

“First of all, Donald Trump went to the appellate division, the New York Court of Appeals, and asked them to either delay the bail or reduce the amount,” Honig said to CNN anchor John Berman. “He writes in his brief that he has tried 30 different companies, and he writes that posting a full bond here is a 'practical impossibility.'

“Now the AG [James] filed a response last night. They said, “We don’t agree, he needs to try different ways of doing this.” » “

Dennis Fan, senior deputy attorney general in James' office, said in a court filing Wednesday that Trump's team had not sufficiently proven he could not get bail, writing: “The new factual allegations and Defendants' legal arguments fail to support their extraordinary request for a stay based on a bond or deposit of less than a quarter of the judgment amount.”

Another route Trump could take, Honig said, would be a “cash infusion” provided by a private party in a personal transaction without the general public's knowledge.

And there's also the option of filing for bankruptcy, a method Honig seemed to sour over because of the “political embarrassment” he would reap in the court of public opinion.

“Bankruptcy is a possibility,” Honig said. “People need to understand that it's not a magic wand that makes all debt disappear. But it would buy him time. Because if he declares bankruptcy – regardless of the political embarrassment – that would put an end, a break, from all this overlapping.”

Other potential, but long-term, remedies include selling real estate, which is a practical impossibility by Monday — and surety companies don't want to acquire and incur those costs, Honig said.

Another long-term option would be for Trump to own between $2 billion and $4 billion in Truth Social stock, as his social media company is expected to go public in the coming days. However, the real value of the company is debated and this sale can only take place after a grace period of six months, unless there is a specific legal exemption.

Trump has continued to denounce the situation on his Truth Social platform, calling the case and other cases against him a “witch hunt.”

“Bail of the magnitude set by the Democratic Club-controlled judge in the illegal and corrupt Letitia James witch hunt is unconstitutional, un-American, unprecedented and virtually impossible for ANY business, including one this prosperous than mine,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “The bail bond companies have never heard of a bond like this, of this size, before, nor do they have the capacity to post a bond like this, even if they wanted to.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-has-three-ways-escape-bond-problem-legal-analyst-1881882 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos