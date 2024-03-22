President Joko Widodo's first visit to Sekadau enthusiastically received by residents





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) first visit to Sekadau Regency, West Kalimantan (Kalbar) on Thursday was greeted enthusiastically by the public who flooded the president's visiting point from heliportmarkets to hospitals. For the first time, the neighborhood nicknamed “Bumi Lawang Kuari” welcomed the President of the Republic of Indonesia. Zainudin, a resident of Sekadau, as stated by the Press Office of the Presidential Secretariat received in Jakarta on Thursday, expressed his feelings on this special moment. “It is a historic story that Sekadau received a visit from the best president of the Republic of Indonesia,” he said. He also thanked the regional government for facilitating this valuable meeting. Regina showed the same enthusiasm, she had been ready to wait since early in the morning. He also didn't expect to be able to meet and take a selfie with President Jokowi. “I was really happy first thing in the morning, waiting until noon when it was hot, I felt like 'dag dig dug,'” he said. Nurahmi, a seven-month pregnant mother, also felt joy, having come all the way just to see the face of the president she idolized. According to Nurahmi, President Jokowi is a character he has only been able to see on television or cell phone screens and meeting the president in person was a blessing. “I am Fans “I really want to take a photo with Mr. Jokowi, he is a good person, I have been waiting since morning,” he said. Likewise, Eni, originally from Sekadau, could not hide his joy. For Eni, the moment she met and even kissed President Jokowi's hand was an unforgettable experience. “I like Mr. Jokowi very much, this is the first time I meet Mr. Jokowi, I am very happy, thank God for my long life and good health, I can meet Mr. Jokowi,” Eni said . During his visit to Sekadau, President Jokowi visited Sungai Ririn Market to directly monitor price stability and availability of basic commodities. The President stressed that despite the increase in several commodities, the price situation on the market remains stable. Apart from this, the President also reviewed the wards and a number of health facilities at the Sekadau Regional Hospital. The President also had the opportunity to chat and greet the people being treated at the Regional Hospital.

