Pensioner accused of insulting Erdoan for protesting low pensions





A retiree who wore a T-shirt to a Justice and Development Party (AKP) rally to protest low pensions was arrested and charged on Wednesday with insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, the website reported. information Sol Haber. In Turkey, thousands of people are being investigated, prosecuted or convicted of insulting the president, which constitutes a crime in Turkey, according to the controversial Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK). Anyone who insults the president risks up to four years in prison, a sentence which can be increased if the crime was committed through the media. The incident took place in Isparta, western Turkey. The retiree, identified only as YB, attended the AKP rally wearing a T-shirt that read: “If there is no justice for retirees, there is no has no vote for you, boss. » The message, intended to express retirees' demands for a fair increase in pensions, led to YB's arrest and accusation of insulting the president. YB protested on behalf of the Retirement Justice Association, founded a year ago to raise awareness of the plight of retirees. The detention and charges were condemned by opposition figures, including Isparta Republican People's Party (CHP) MP Hikmet Yalm Halc, who criticized the government's intolerance of the word ” justice “. “Such incidents would not happen even in dictatorships,” Halc was quoted as saying by Turkish media. He highlighted the government's apparent aversion to the mention of the word “justice” at a rally organized by the Justice and Development Party, which contains the word “justice” in its name. The event comes amid a broader context of discontent among retirees, who have sharply criticized the recent pension increase announced by President Erdoan. The increase, seen by many as insufficient, brought the lowest pension to 10,000 TL ($311), less than 59 percent of the monthly minimum wage. Critics say the adjustment was not enough to resolve retirees' financial problems, especially given Turkey's economic challenges, which include high inflation and a significant depreciation of the Turkish lira. Leading opposition politicians supported the pensioners' demands. zgr zel, leader of the CHP, called on Erdoan to convene parliament, currently in recess, to pass a bill to increase pensions. “I appeal to you: let’s convene Parliament next Monday and increase pensions on Tuesday. If you're sincere, let's do it. Let’s make these people happy,” Zel said. Rumors are circulating about a possible “general increase” of 5,000 lira ($156) for retirees, which Erdoan is expected to announce shortly before local elections at the end of March. Meral Akener, leader of the nationalist opposition Y (Good) party, said that if rumors are to be believed, the government should grant an increase of 11,000 lira instead of 5,000, which she considers too low . This situation highlights the general struggles of retirees in Turkey, who are demanding better living conditions amid the country's economic slowdown. As elections approach, the treatment of retirees and the government's response to their complaints remains a major point of contention in Turkish politics. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

