NEW: Donald Trump is forcing donors to pay his growing and never-ending legal bills before donating to the RNC





In response to Donald Trump ensuring his legal fees would be paid before the RNC received a cut, DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd released the following statement:

Only a crook and con artist like Donald Trump would have the audacity to take money from campaign donors to pay his mounting legal bills before the cash-strapped RNC even gets a cut. His campaign and the RNC are already in financial disarray, and Trump is only compounding their never-ending problems by turning his fundraising operation into a cut for his legal debts. It's certainly difficult to ask donors to give to a disaster of a Trump campaign, but Trump is no stranger to scamming people out of their money to help himself first. His selfish efforts to pay his debts only ensure that Republicans will continue to raise horrendous funds while losing election after election.

NEW: Donald Trump is making sure his very wealthy donors pay his legal bills before the RNC sees a cent.

Associated Press: Trump's invitation to major donors prioritizes committee paying his legal bills over the RNC

Donald Trump's new joint fundraising deal with the Republican National Committee directs donations to his campaign and a political action committee that pays the former president's legal bills before the RNC gets a cut, according to a fundraising invitation obtained by The Associated Press.

The unorthodox diversion of funds to the Save America PAC makes it more likely that Republican donors will see their money go to Trump's lawyers, who have received at least $76 million over the past two years to defend him against four acts of felony charge and several civil cases. Some Republicans are already concerned that Trump's takeover of the RNC could hurt the cash-strapped party.

Trump has invited major donors to Palm Beach, Florida, for a fundraiser on April 6, as his fundraising trails well behind President Joe Biden and national Democrats. The fine print of the invitation indicates that donations to the Trump 47 Committee will first be used to give the maximum amount allowed under federal law to the Trump campaign. Whatever is left of the donation then goes toward a maximum contribution to Save America, and then whatever is left goes to the RNC and then to the state's political parties.

Representatives for the Trump campaign did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Trump's hand-picked leadership team for the RNC includes his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who is co-chair of the committee, and Chris LaCivita, who is effectively one of two campaign managers for the Trump campaign and now takes also a leader. of the role of staff at the RNC.

Lara Trump said in February that she thought Republican voters would like to see the RNC pay Trump's legal fees.

Before Trump was a candidate, the RNC paid some of his legal fees for cases in New York that began when he was president, the Washington Post reported. Former chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who was ousted this month, said in 2022 the RNC would stop paying once Trump was a candidate.

The new arrangement does not direct RNC funds to lawyers, but it ensures that when checks are written to the new combined Republican campaign, Trump's campaign and Save America will be paid first.

Trump and the RNC are in financial disarray after releasing disastrous fundraising numbers.

Associated Press: Trump's political operation struggles to catch up with Biden on fundraising and organizing. His main campaign account and the Save America PAC reported raising a total of $15.9 million in February and ended the month with more than $37 million on hand, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday evening.

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, said its political operation raised $53 million last month and ended in February with $155 million available. This includes Biden's joint fundraising with the Democratic National Committee. His main campaign account raised $21 million in February, according to his latest FEC filing, and ended the month with $71 million on hand.

Politico: The Republican National Committee raised $10.6 million last month, a total that is unlikely to allow the party to chip away at Democrats' massive fundraising advantage heading into the general election campaign.

Washington Post: Trump lags behind Biden in campaign cash reserves as legal bills mount

Fox News: Democrats hold vast fundraising advantage as Republicans face cash flow woes and disarray in crucial swing states

According to year-end reports filed this week with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the Democratic National Committee (DNC) holds nearly three times as much cash as the Republican National Committee (RNC) reports, and has reported some almost three times more. lots of fundraising in the last month of 2023.

The RNC recorded its worst fundraising year since 2013, raising just $87.2 million in 2023 and starting 2024 with just over $8 million in cash on hand. Adjusting for inflation, the RNC's fundraising reached this lowest level in 1993, before the McCain Feingold Act of 2002 restricted political committee fundraising from corporations and capped donations from individuals.

