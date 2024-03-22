Sri Lankan PM to meet Xi Jinping, discuss BRI during China visit

Dinesh Gunawardena, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister, will visit China next week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. China is Sri Lanka's largest bilateral lender. Gunawardenas' visit will last five days.

At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will pay an official visit to China from March 25 to 30, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian , in a press release.

China represents 10% of the island's total external debt.

China's Foreign Ministry said China attaches great importance to Beijing-Colombo relations. China attaches great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations. (The two countries) will jointly build the high-quality Belt and Road Initiative, expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields, Jian said, referring to a massive infrastructure project that is a central pillar of President Xi's bid to 'expand China's influence abroad.

Beijing announced on Friday that Gunawardena would meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit for an in-depth exchange of views on continuing the traditional friendship between China and Sri Lanka.

The island nation defaulted on its $46 billion foreign debt in April 2022. It ran out of foreign exchange and had colossal problems financing its essential imports such as food, fuel and medicine. Last year, the country secured a $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the package conditional on a debt deal satisfying foreign creditors.

The IMF announced this week that it had reached a services-level agreement with Colombo to pave the way for the release of $337 million, the third tranche of the four-year bailout plan.

But he added that the crucial next steps were to finalize agreements with creditors.

China also announced Friday the visit of the foreign minister of Nepal, another South Asian country with close ties to Beijing.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha will pay an official visit to China from March 25 to April 1, Lin said.