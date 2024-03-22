Result of the competition of opposition candidates DW 03/21/2024





An unsuccessful presidential candidate filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court on Thursday, alleging that the rules had been unfairly changed, as well as electoral fraud. Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, who received nearly 41 million votes (24.9% of the total), is hoping for a new vote after saying the rules had been changed to allow the incumbent leader's son to stand. present as vice-president of Prabowo Subianto. The Election Commission released the final results on Wednesday evening, following the February 14 vote, with former Defense Minister Prabowo claiming victory after receiving more than 96 million votes (58.6%). The lawyer for the third candidate, former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, who received 27 million votes (16.5%), said he would also file a lawsuit. What is the main accusation? Baswedan's lawyers highlighted how outgoing President Joko Widodo's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, was allowed to run for vice president with Subianto. The Constitutional Court made an exception to the minimum age requirement of 40 for candidates. Raka is only 37 years old. What Indonesians think of Prabowo Subianto's election victory To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that supports HTML5 video “If our argument is accepted by the court judges, we hope that a new vote will take place without the participation of the problematic vice presidential candidate,” said Ari Yusuf Amir, head of Baswedan's legal team. “Let us fight honestly, fairly and freely.” “We also asked the Constitutional Court to order the president to stop interfering in the upcoming electoral process,” Amir added to AFP. On Wednesday evening, Baswedan refused to concede after the results were announced, condemning Prabowo's path to victory. “Leadership born from a process marred by cheating and violations will result in a regime that produces policies fraught with injustice, and we do not want that to happen,” he said in a statement. When will the appeal be heard? Constitutional Court spokesperson Fajar Laksono Suroso said the case would be heard by April 22 and the verdict would be delivered on May 7, with no possibility of appealing the decision. Anwar Usman, who was the court's chief justice when the exception allowing Raka to run for vice president was made, is Widodo's brother-in-law. An ethics committee later forced Usman to resign for failing to recuse himself and for making last-minute changes to application requirements. However, this allowed him to remain in court as long as he was no longer involved in election-related matters. The case must now be decided by eight judges instead of the nine-member court. Widodo has been criticized for openly supporting Subianto, with Indonesian presidents expected to remain neutral in elections to replace them. km/rc (AP/AFP)

