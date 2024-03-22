PM Modi becomes first non-Bhutanese to receive 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honor India TV

Image Source: NARENDRA MODI (YOUTUBE) Prime Minister Modi receives the Order of Druk Gyalpo from Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu.

Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian honour, making him the first non-Bhutanese to receive the honour. This happened while he met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu on the first day of his two-day state visit here.

Prime Minister Modi is also the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's prestigious civilian award. King Jigme of Bhutan conferred the Order of Druk Gyalpo on Prime Minister Modi after the two leaders met in the capital. In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

The announcement of this honor was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021. Prime Minister Modi received it on Friday during his two-day state visit, his third since he took office as Prime Minister in 2014. .

Since its inception, the prize has only been awarded to four eminent individuals. Previous recipients of the award include Her Majesty the Royal Queen, Grandma Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the chief abbot of the central monastic body of Bhutan.

“PM Modi is an exceptional embodiment of national and global leadership”: Bhutan

An official citation from Bhutan describes PM Modi as an exceptional embodiment of national, regional and global leadership. “Under his leadership, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030. Prime Minister Modi has become a figure of destiny, transforming the ancient Indian civilization into a dynamic center of technology and innovation”, we can read.

“Prime Minister Modi's leadership has put India on the path of transformation, and India's moral authority and global influence have increased. Prime Minister Modi's Neighborhood First Policy has strengthened the South Asia and paved the way for collective progress. Bhutan is honored that a statesman of such stature “is a true friend of the Bhutanese people. Prime Minister Modi is a strong supporter of Bhutan's national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation,” it further read.

Bhutan-India relations go old: PM Modi

“Relations between India and Bhutan are as old as they are new and contemporary. When I became Prime Minister of India in 2014, it was natural for me to visit Bhutan as my first foreign visit. The welcome and warmth of Bhutan 10 years ago, the start of my visit as Prime Minister was memorable,” PM Modi said on the occasion.

“Today is a very big day in my life, I received Bhutan's highest civilian award. Every award is special, but when you receive an award from another country, it shows that both countries are moving forward on the right path…I accept this honor on behalf of every Indian and thank you for it,” he added.

“Honored to receive the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo' award from Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi said on X.

PM Modi receives a warm welcome

The Indian Prime Minister was given a red carpet welcome on his arrival at Paro Airport and was warmly welcomed by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan. In an unprecedented welcome for Prime Minister Modi in Bhutan, people lined the streets along the entire 45 km stretch from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.

“I am grateful to the people of Bhutan, especially the young children, for the memorable welcome to their beautiful country,” PM Modi wrote on X and thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. To crown the event, a group of Bhutanese youth specially welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Thimphu by performing a garba song written by the Indian leader himself.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, local people and officials of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the hotel where he was staying in the national capital of Bhutan. Huge banners were displayed in the capital to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.

After this, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Tobgay, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of several agreements on petroleum products, food, energy cooperation, sports and youth, cooperation in the field of medicines, space cooperation, etc.

The visit could be termed 'rare' as there has been only one incident when Indian prime ministers made foreign trips after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. In 2009, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh visited the UK to attend the G20 meeting. No specific announcement is expected as the model code of conduct is in force in India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

(with contributions from the agency)

ALSO READ | Bhutan: Young people particularly welcome PM Modi by performing his garba song | WATCH