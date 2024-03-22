Politics
PM Modi becomes first non-Bhutanese to receive 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honor India TV
Thimphu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received the Order of Druk Gyalpo, Bhutan's highest civilian honour, making him the first non-Bhutanese to receive the honour. This happened while he met Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in Thimphu on the first day of his two-day state visit here.
Prime Minister Modi is also the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's prestigious civilian award. King Jigme of Bhutan conferred the Order of Druk Gyalpo on Prime Minister Modi after the two leaders met in the capital. In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.
The announcement of this honor was made by the King of Bhutan during the 114th National Day celebrations on December 17, 2021. Prime Minister Modi received it on Friday during his two-day state visit, his third since he took office as Prime Minister in 2014. .
Since its inception, the prize has only been awarded to four eminent individuals. Previous recipients of the award include Her Majesty the Royal Queen, Grandma Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008; His Holiness Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and His Holiness Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the chief abbot of the central monastic body of Bhutan.
“PM Modi is an exceptional embodiment of national and global leadership”: Bhutan
An official citation from Bhutan describes PM Modi as an exceptional embodiment of national, regional and global leadership. “Under his leadership, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030. Prime Minister Modi has become a figure of destiny, transforming the ancient Indian civilization into a dynamic center of technology and innovation”, we can read.
“Prime Minister Modi's leadership has put India on the path of transformation, and India's moral authority and global influence have increased. Prime Minister Modi's Neighborhood First Policy has strengthened the South Asia and paved the way for collective progress. Bhutan is honored that a statesman of such stature “is a true friend of the Bhutanese people. Prime Minister Modi is a strong supporter of Bhutan's national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation,” it further read.
Bhutan-India relations go old: PM Modi
“Relations between India and Bhutan are as old as they are new and contemporary. When I became Prime Minister of India in 2014, it was natural for me to visit Bhutan as my first foreign visit. The welcome and warmth of Bhutan 10 years ago, the start of my visit as Prime Minister was memorable,” PM Modi said on the occasion.
“Today is a very big day in my life, I received Bhutan's highest civilian award. Every award is special, but when you receive an award from another country, it shows that both countries are moving forward on the right path…I accept this honor on behalf of every Indian and thank you for it,” he added.
“Honored to receive the 'Order of Druk Gyalpo' award from Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians,” PM Modi said on X.
PM Modi receives a warm welcome
The Indian Prime Minister was given a red carpet welcome on his arrival at Paro Airport and was warmly welcomed by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan. In an unprecedented welcome for Prime Minister Modi in Bhutan, people lined the streets along the entire 45 km stretch from Paro to the national capital, Thimphu.
“I am grateful to the people of Bhutan, especially the young children, for the memorable welcome to their beautiful country,” PM Modi wrote on X and thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay. To crown the event, a group of Bhutanese youth specially welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in Thimphu by performing a garba song written by the Indian leader himself.
Prime Minister Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora, local people and officials of Bhutan who gathered to welcome him outside the hotel where he was staying in the national capital of Bhutan. Huge banners were displayed in the capital to welcome the Indian Prime Minister.
After this, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Tobgay, where the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the multifaceted partnership, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The two Prime Ministers witnessed the signing of several agreements on petroleum products, food, energy cooperation, sports and youth, cooperation in the field of medicines, space cooperation, etc.
The visit could be termed 'rare' as there has been only one incident when Indian prime ministers made foreign trips after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. In 2009, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh visited the UK to attend the G20 meeting. No specific announcement is expected as the model code of conduct is in force in India ahead of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.
(with contributions from the agency)
ALSO READ | Bhutan: Young people particularly welcome PM Modi by performing his garba song | WATCH
|
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pm-modi-receives-order-of-the-druk-gyalpo-bhutan-s-highest-civilian-award-king-jigme-khesar-latest-updates-2024-03-22-922770
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Modi becomes first non-Bhutanese to receive 'Order of Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian honor India TV
- Pete Davidson Leaves 'Bupkis' in Season 2 of Peacock Comedy
- Cricket: Bangladesh V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
- Stock market today: Wall Street breaks records as Reddit soars in its stock market debut, Apple follows suit
- Towngas signs RISC-V chip deal, China Mobile announces capital and innovation outpost to boost Hong Kong's technology sector
- NYT: Trump's friend testified that Trump had “no reaction” to learning that the MAGA supporter was shot on Jan. 6.
- Acting out dreams can signal health problems, including Parkinson's disease
- Texan Tennis begins conference play Friday morning at UTRGV
- Google displays Ethereum name service wallet balance in search results
- Turkish citizen arrested for wearing justice t-shirt during Erdoan rally
- Indonesian president-elect calls for unity after resounding victory | World
- Bank of England governor on track to cut UK interest rates | bank of england