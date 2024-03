Xi Jinping to Host Top U.S. Leaders Amid Fluctuating U.S.-China Relations – Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

In a context of fluctuations between the United States and China. relations, Chinese president Xi Jinping is preparing to meet senior executives of American companies in the Chinese capital. What happened: Xi is expected to meet senior US business executives next week, coinciding with an annual forum in Beijing, Bloomberg reported Thursday. The list of meeting participants is still being prepared and may undergo last minute changes. Leaders like Stephen Orlins,head of the National Committee on US-China Relations, Craig AllenChairman of the US-China Business Council, andEvan Greenberggeneral director of Chubb Ltd. are expected to participate in the Wednesday session. The development comes as the China Development Forum, which opens on Sunday, has shown an unusual lack of publicity and established speakers. In particular, the new Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang He is not expected to meet foreign business leaders at the forum, a departure from tradition. This follows his absence from the prime minister's annual press conference earlier this month, a break from a 30-year-old custom. See also: XPengs margins turned positive thanks to cost cuts Prominent American leaders, including Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook And Stephen Schwarzman of Pierre Noire Inc., should attend the forum. Cook already has a presence in China, opening a new Apple Store in Shanghai to boost iPhone sales in this critical market. The United States will be the largest representation at the forum, with 34 of more than 85 senior executives. Why is this important: The meeting is part of China's broader strategy to reassure foreign investors that it is opening up, after foreign investment fell to a three-year low in 2023. The upcoming meeting of American business leaders with President Xi is an important step in the context of recent tensions between the two economic powers. In February, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States to lift sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals, warning that decoupling would backfire on the United States. In early March, he also criticized the United States for its technological monopolization, particularly in the semiconductor industry, which he said was to the detriment of China. American tech giants love Apple Inc. And Tesla Inc. Chinese companies are struggling due to the government's nationalist policies and the rise of domestic competitors. Apple's iPhone sales in China saw a significant decline earlier this year, and Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory saw a decline in shipments. Read next: Xi Jinping spokesperson applauds US for criticizing new security law: Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong Image via Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

