Court orders Adiala jail authorities to produce Imran Khan and Qureshi





PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Imran Khan. AFP/FileThe judicial magistrate wants Imran, Qureshi produced on April 20. Khan is not even introduced in the hearing via video link, says Panjotha. The lawyer says the prison authorities are finding excuses not to produce Khan.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday approved an application seeking production of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and party chief Shah Mahmood Qureshiin, ordering authorities to ensure the production of politicians on April 20.

The petition, seeking their production, was heard by Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas in connection with the Parliament attack case against Imran Khan and others, in which the former prime minister's lawyer Naeem Panjotha , presented his arguments.

The lawyer, during the hearing, argued that the Adiala prison superintendent was not obeying the orders of any court. He insisted that the court ensure that prison officials follow the orders and produce Khan.

He added that the prison authorities are making excuses and the PTI founder is not even being produced for a hearing via video link.

The judicial magistrate, following Panjotha's arguments, said Khan was in Adiala jail and the situation was different, and even though the video link option was available, the appearance was taking place in the e-court.

The former prime minister's lawyer said the court should order Khan's production in the courtroom.

“The High Court has ruled that a meeting with a political leader can be done by video link.”

Panjotha added that the internet is working in Adiala jail, but in the case of the PTI founder, it stops working.

“The superintendent of Adiala jail is afraid to bring the PTI founder through video link,” the lawyer said.

Earlier this week, Panjotha had filed a petition with the court regarding his client's presentation at the hearing regarding his acquittal in two cases related to vandalism during a long march.

Judicial magistrate Shaista Kundi of the district and sessions court, however, rejected the plea citing security concerns.

“Who will be responsible if anything happens while the PTI founder is being sued?” » remarked the judicial magistrate.

The lawyer argued that Khan had also appeared in court alone earlier.

“It is the government's job to provide security,” he said, adding that the PTI founder's legal team wanted to present its arguments in his presence.

“An appearance on bail would have been necessary,” argued the judicial magistrate, rejecting the request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/535984-court-orders-adiala-jail-authorities-to-produce-imran-khan-qureshi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos