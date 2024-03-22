Understand Leo's upbringing and you understand the man





In one crucial respect, we are all indebted to Leo Varadkar, and he deserves a distinguished place in Ireland's modern history. In another, he will be remembered, I think, for a colossal failure. Both are linked to his past, his upbringing and his temperament.

Let me explain. Funnily enough, Leo Varadkar will be remembered as the best goalkeeper the Taoiseach Ireland ever had. He went into the general election with too much confidence in January 2020, and it was a disaster. His party lost 15 seats and finished third.

The only thing that saved it then was that none of the mainstream political parties could stomach Sinn Fin coming into government, even though that party had won the largest mandate in the elections. As negotiations dragged on for months to try to form an ABSF (everyone except Sinn Fin) government, Leo had to serve as acting Taoiseach. And he wasn't popular, so people thought he was on the verge of disappearing. Pandemic In more or less his first month in this job what would normally be considered a totally indescribable covid hit the world. And Leo took matters into his own hands. He immediately understood the seriousness of the crisis and immediately made a series of unpopular and controversial decisions. But they saved thousands of lives and he managed, with clear authority and excellent communication, to rally the country around them. At the very moment when our acting Taoiseach was arming us, as best he could, against a global pandemic, his British counterpart, the very popular Boris Johnson, was behaving in a completely irresponsible manner. Johnson's failure to take the lead in the early weeks of the pandemic is estimated to have cost tens of thousands of British lives and almost destroyed the NHS. As well as doing his job as Taoiseach at the time, Varadkar also volunteered his professional medical skills to his overburdened clinical colleagues. It was a mark of the man in crisis and an extraordinary tribute to his bourgeois professional education. Housing crisis But he spent much of his time as Taoiseach presiding over a housing crisis for which he was temperamentally ill-suited. He came from a world where you saved for a mortgage, maybe got some help from your parents, and moved into your own home at a young age with a decent salary. And he just never understood that it couldn't be like that for everyone. More than that, Leo is, was and always will be technocratic in his approach. He didn't create the housing crisis, but he never realized that the only way to solve it was to circumvent the endless maze of procedures invented by the bureaucratic mechanisms around him. I remember him telling me, and I hope he remembers too, that he was deeply disturbed by the lack of progress on regeneration in Dublin, regeneration which would provide thousands additional high-quality housing on ready-to-build land already owned by the State. He came back to ask the questions, sure, but he found himself unable to drive, to demand, to insist that the labyrinthine procedures be put aside because it was an emergency. Faced with an emergency that a professional with medical training could understand (covid), he knew exactly how to act and lead. Faced with an emergency that a wealthy, middle-class professional could not understand (housing), he never knew how to act and lead. And, of course, the way the failure to solve the housing crisis has contributed to a growing sense of unease over immigration does not reflect his mandate. Brexit Of course, you can't sum up a politician's career with one big plus and one big minus. Leo Varadkar will also be remembered for his strong and effective leadership in the aftermath of Brexit. He not only stood up to Johnson, he also orchestrated and led an extraordinary Irish diplomatic effort to ensure that we stood in full solidarity with the rest of Europe in every moment of this crisis. He has been courageous and outspoken on marriage equality and the Eighth Amendment, although neither of these were issues on which Fine Gael had shown leadership in the past. And I must say that the way in which he expressed an independent and strong position on Gaza deserved the support of everyone in Ireland. I know people who will always remember Leo Varadkar as the man who wanted to be the Taoiseach for those who get up early in the morning. He was too, but much more than that. He was complicated and sometimes made serious mistakes because his instincts and temperament failed him. But when he played to his strengths, which was most of the time, he had the ability to be great. And I hope that's how he remembers it.

