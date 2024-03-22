Connect with us

Politics

PM Modi receives warm tribute with traditional Gujarati Garba dance in Bhutan watch video

PM Modi receives warm tribute with traditional Gujarati Garba dance in Bhutan watch video

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bhutan on Friday (March 22) as young people welcomed him to his hotel in Thimphu with a graceful performance of Garba. These artists danced to the tunes of a song written by PM Modi himself.

Video footage from the scene shows artistes resonating festive vibes in traditional Gujarati outfits, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama. Prime Minister Modi met and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan, after which the show was organized.

Also read: New India does not tolerate the pain of terrorism but gives a stern lesson. PM Modi criticizes Pakistan

The Prime Minister also greeted the officials gathered at the hotel located in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

Also read: PM Modi arrives in Bhutan to receive highest civilian honor

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in an article on

Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Bhutan and given a solemn red carpet welcome on his arrival at Paro Airport.

The people of Bhutan marked the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister by lining the entire 45 kilometer route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu. Indian and Bhutanese flags and banners adorned the entire route leading to the hotel.

Members of the Indian community expressed their joy and said they felt honored to meet Prime Minister Modi, ANI reported.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi outlines his vision for 'Indian Railways Revolution' in next term

Prime Minister Modi will participate in various programs aimed at strengthening the India-Bhutan bilateral partnership during his visit to the neighboring country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

Also read: PM Modi's visit to US: 'No room for ifs and buts in fight against terrorism…', says Modi

The ministry, in a statement issued earlier this week, said Prime Minister Modi's visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on issues of bilateral and regional interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our people. “

(With contributions from ANI and PTI)

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: Mar 22, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/watch-pm-modi-receives-warm-tribute-with-traditional-gujarati-garba-dance-in-bhutan-11711093668534.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: