PM Modi receives warm tribute with traditional Gujarati Garba dance in Bhutan watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome in Bhutan on Friday (March 22) as young people welcomed him to his hotel in Thimphu with a graceful performance of Garba. These artists danced to the tunes of a song written by PM Modi himself.

Video footage from the scene shows artistes resonating festive vibes in traditional Gujarati outfits, Ghagra-choli and Kurta Paijama. Prime Minister Modi met and interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and the local people of Bhutan, after which the show was organized.

The Prime Minister also greeted the officials gathered at the hotel located in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by the Prime Minister of Bhutan and given a solemn red carpet welcome on his arrival at Paro Airport.

The people of Bhutan marked the arrival of the Indian Prime Minister by lining the entire 45 kilometer route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu. Indian and Bhutanese flags and banners adorned the entire route leading to the hotel.

Members of the Indian community expressed their joy and said they felt honored to meet Prime Minister Modi, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Modi will participate in various programs aimed at strengthening the India-Bhutan bilateral partnership during his visit to the neighboring country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the Prime Minister would inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

The ministry, in a statement issued earlier this week, said Prime Minister Modi's visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on issues of bilateral and regional interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our people. “

(With contributions from ANI and PTI)

Published: Mar 22, 2024, 02:31 PM IST

