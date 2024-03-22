Truth Social: Trump's return to Wall Street could be imminent





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump's return to the stock market could be imminent.

All eyes are on a vote scheduled for Friday by shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company that is seeking to merge with the former president's media business. Approval of the deal would open the door for Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is the social networking site Truth Social, to soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market at Digital Worlds.

If the merger gets the go-ahead, which is likely, Trump stands to receive a significant sum. He would own most of the combined company, nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World's current stock price of over $42, and the total value of Trump's stake could exceed $3 billion.

The prospect of a deal comes at a time when the presumptive Republican presidential nominee faces his costliest legal battle yet: a $454 million judgment in a fraud lawsuit.

But even if the Digital World merger were approved Friday, Trump would not be able to immediately cash in his gain unless certain things changed, due to a lock-up clause that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.

Trump's previous foray into the stock market did not end well. Trump Hotels and Casino Resorts went public in 1995 under the symbol DJT, the same symbol under which Trump Media will trade. In 2004, the Trump casino company filed for bankruptcy protection and was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

Digital World listed many of the risks its investors face, as well as those of Truth Social's owner, if Trump Media also goes public.

One risk, according to the company, is that Trump has the right to vote in his own interest as a majority shareholder, which is not always in the interest of all shareholders. Digital World also cited the high failure rate of new social media platforms, as well as Trump Media's expectations that it would lose money on its operations for the foreseeable future.

Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social account is seen on a mobile device, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Trump Media lost $49 million in the first nine months of last year, even though it generated just $3.4 million in revenue and had to pay $37.7 million in expenses. 'interests.

Trump Media and Digital World first announced their merger plans in October 2021. In addition to a federal investigation, the deal was the subject of a series of lawsuits leading up to Friday's vote.

Truth Social launched in February 2022, a year after Trump was banned from major social platforms, including Facebook and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol . He has since been reinstated to both, but he has remained loyal to Truth Social as a voice for his message.

Trump promoted Truth Social in a post on the social network Thursday evening, saying: SOCIAL TRUTH IS MY VOICE AND THE TRUE VOICE OF AMERICA!!! MAGA2024!!!

Trump Media does not disclose Truth Socials user numbers. But research firm Similarweb estimates it had about 5 million active users across mobile and web in February. That's well below TikTok's 2 billion and Facebook's 3 billion, but still higher than competitors like Parler, which has been offline for nearly a year but is planning a comeback, or Gettr, which hosted fewer 2 million visitors in February.

