Erdoan castigates the abnormal alliance of the Turkish opposition





Less than ten days before the municipal elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday promoted the candidates of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for Karabk, a Black Sea province. His speech to a crowd of supporters focused, as usual, on criticism of the opposition. Elections are not just a celebration of democracy in our country. It's also an opportunity to see who sides with whom, he said. The president said the new administration of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) got off easy by avoiding criticism of its own electorate. They are putting the blame (for past election defeats) on Mr. Kemal, Erdoan said, using an affectionate nickname he coined for former CHP chairman Kemal Kldarolu. Kldarolu lost an intra-party election to current President ZGR ZEL last November after being criticized for successive general election defeats against the AKP. Erdoan recalled the table of six opposition party alliances arrayed against him in last year's general elections. What remains of this bizarre alliance is a bizarre relationship between the CHP and DEM, he said, referring to the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the Party of Equality of Peoples and Democracy (DEM Party), successor to the party. People's Democratic Party (HDP). They claim not to be allies, but they support each other's candidates. DEM had a deal with CHP and we don't know what a bad deal they made. If they have no dignity, they will even volunteer to join the terrorist organization, he said, referring to the PKK. The president said the DEM and CHP are doomed to failure in the face of his party's policies to serve the public with public projects and services. In the wake of last May's general elections, which Erdoan and his ruling People's Alliance won against a six-party opposition bloc, the March 31 municipal elections appear to be a test of popular support for all competing parties. . The party, which has more than 11 million members nationwide, aims to focus its program on strategically key provinces, including assigning small groups house visits to establish face-to-face communication. More than 61 million people are eligible to vote and 1 million young voters will vote for the first time in this election. More than 50% of voters are women, while men make up 49.1% of the electorate, according to statistics. More than 3.3 million voters are aged 75 and over. Most of the electorate is in 30 major cities, while more than 13.5 million voters will vote in 51 other cities. Voters in opposition-run municipalities mainly complain about lack of municipal services, such as problems in water services that lead to frequent water cuts and traffic problems due to problems in road construction and improving existing roads.

