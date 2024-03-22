'I dedicate it to 140 million Indians': PM Modi becomes first foreign leader to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history on Friday by becoming the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor, the Order of Druk Gyalpo. Modi was honored by Bhutan's King Jigme Singye Wangchuck during his state visit to the country.

This honor is not my personal achievement, it is the honor of India and 140 million Indians. I humbly accept this honor on behalf of all Indians of this great country of Bhutan and thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this honour, the Prime Minister said at a public award ceremony at the Tenderlthang, Thimphu.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi on receiving Bhutan's highest civilian decoration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the move strengthens the bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan and celebrates the exceptional ties between the two countries . The fact that Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign leader to receive this high honor reflects both his personal stature and our unique relationship, Jaishankar said in an article on X.

Special gestures for Modi

Modi arrived in Paro today for a state visit to Bhutan on March 22-23. The visit comes in the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the government's emphasis on its Neighborhood First policy. The Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay at Paro Airport and accorded him a solemn welcome.

For the first time in history, an Indian Prime Minister is invited to a private dinner by the King of Bhutan. The exclusive event will take place at the K5 Residence in the majestic Lingkana Palace. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi became the first foreign national to receive the country's highest honour. In accordance with established ranking and precedence, the Order of Druk Gyalpo was instituted as a decoration for lifetime achievement and constitutes the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

First foreign leader

Since its inception, the prize has only been awarded to four eminent individuals. Prime Minister Modi is the first foreign head of government to receive Bhutan's highest civilian honor. Previous recipients of the award include Royal Queen Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck's grandmother in 2008; Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018. Je Khenpo is the chief abbot of the central monastic body of Bhutan.

This award was first announced in December 2021 during the National Day of Bhutan. Narendra Modi is an exceptional embodiment of national, regional and global leadership. Under him, India has become the fastest growing economy in the world and will be the third largest economy by 2030, says a citation on the award given to the Prime Minister.

Leadership of Modis

Prime Minister Modi has become a figure of destiny, transforming India's ancient civilization into a vibrant center of technology and innovation. Its commitment to protecting the environment and investing in renewable energy makes India's progress truly comprehensive. Prime Minister Modi's leadership has put India on the path of transformation, and India's moral authority and global influence have increased, the statement added.

The citation further states that Prime Minister Modis Neighborhood First policy has strengthened South Asia and paved the way for collective progress. Bhutan is honored that a statesman of such stature is a true friend of the Bhutanese people. Prime Minister Modi is a strong supporter of Bhutan's national vision to achieve self-reliance and become a developed nation. Relations between Bhutan and India are exemplary among nations.

(With input from Shailendra Wangu)